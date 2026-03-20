Mumbai City FC Edges Past Mohun Bagan to Top ISL Standings

Noufal PN's decisive first-half goal, supported by an exceptional performance from goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa and a disciplined defense, led Mumbai City FC to a tight 1-0 win over Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League's 2025-26 season at Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Friday.

This victory propels Mumbai City FC to the top of the standings, preserving their unbeaten streak and moving one point clear of Mohun Bagan, who now trail in second place with 13 points. Phurba Lachenpa earned the Player of the Match title after making several key saves, despite Mohun Bagan's dominant possession.

Mohun Bagan's coach Sergio Lobera adjusted his starting lineup, introducing Mehtab Singh and Jason Cummings in the midfield, while Mumbai City's coach Petr Kratky brought Jorge Pereyra Diaz onto the field. Although Mohun Bagan exerted persistent pressure throughout the match, Mumbai City's strategic counterattacks, led by Lachenpa's consistent saves, sealed the victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)