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Teen Cricketer Fanny Utagushimaninde Smashes Records with Century Debut

Rwanda's 15-year-old Fanny Utagushimaninde made history as the youngest woman to score a T20I century on debut, with a sterling 111 not out against Ghana in the Nigeria Invitational Women's T20I Tournament. Rwanda secured a commanding 122-run win, while Belyse Murekatete led the bowling attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 23:05 IST
Teen Cricketer Fanny Utagushimaninde Smashes Records with Century Debut
Rwanda Cricket Association logo (Photo: X/ @RwandaCricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In a milestone achievement for Rwandan cricket, 15-year-old Fanny Utagushimaninde has set a new benchmark, becoming the first woman to score a century on her T20 international debut. Her extraordinary unbeaten knock of 111 runs off just 65 balls against Ghana, as reported by ESPNcricinfo, etched her name in the history books at the Nigeria Invitational Women's T20I Tournament held at Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval in Lagos.

At merely 15 years and 223 days old, Utagushimaninde also eclipsed the previous record for the youngest female centurion in women's T20 internationals. The accolade was formerly held by Uganda's Prosscovia Alako, who was 16 years and 233 days during her remarkable innings against Mali in 2019. Utagushimaninde's performance overshadowed the oldest debut scoring record of 96 runs set by Australia's Karen Rolton against England in 2005.

Rwanda's women team dominated the match, claiming a decisive 122-run victory over Ghana. Opting to bat first, the Rwandan openers launched into the Ghanaian attack, with Utagushimaninde's formidable innings, featuring 17 boundaries, steering the team to a formidable total of 210/3 in their 20 overs. Ghana, unable to find momentum in their chase, struggled against Rwanda's disciplined bowling. Ghana's innings concluded at 88/8, with Rwanda's Belyse Murekatete leading with figures of 3 for 20, sealing a comprehensive win for Rwanda.

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