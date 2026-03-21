Revolutionizing Respiratory Care: AeroDel and Zydus Launch Aerolife Mini™

AeroDel Technology Innovations Pvt. Ltd., a leader in respiratory medical devices, is set to launch its groundbreaking A202 device across India through a partnership with Zydus Lifesciences Limited. Branded as Aerolife Mini™, the device is poised to enhance inhalation therapy for millions suffering from chronic respiratory ailments.

The A202 device addresses critical errors observed with existing inhaler techniques by offering a compact, foldable, and always-ready design. This new approach not only facilitates accurate drug delivery but also boosts patient compliance and confidence, promoting consistent use outside of home environments.

AeroDel's collaboration with Zydus marks its second commercial venture, following the successful PEPAIR™ launch. With comprehensive IP protection and global aspirations, AeroDel continues to innovate in respiratory care, focusing on simplifying treatments and expanding their device platforms internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)