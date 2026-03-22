Global Demand for Indian Nursing Professionals Soars
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the increasing global demand for Indian nursing professionals. Speaking at an event, he noted their strong presence in countries like Japan, Germany, and Korea. Adityanath praised their work ethic, suggesting a widespread confidence in Indian nurses' ability to perform excellently internationally.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the growing global demand for Indian nursing professionals during a ceremonial event in Uttar Pradesh. He underscored their popularity not only within India but also internationally.
Adityanath shared his recent experience from a trip to Japan, where Indian nurses are highly sought after. Similar demand is evident in Germany and Korea, indicating a strong global market for Indian nursing expertise.
The Chief Minister also pointed out the positive perception of Indian nurses in European countries, attributing their reputation to consistent delivery of quality healthcare services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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