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Teen Triumphs Over Rare Cancer with Groundbreaking Robotic Surgery

A 14-year-old girl with a rare form of cancer at the gastro-oesophageal junction received life-saving treatment at Manipal Hospital. Doctors successfully performed a robotic surgery to remove the tumor, enabling the girl to regain her strength and eat properly. Her case highlights advancements in surgical precision for high-risk cancers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 15:38 IST
Teen Triumphs Over Rare Cancer with Groundbreaking Robotic Surgery
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  • India

A 14-year-old girl's battle with a rare form of cancer concluded on a positive note at a city hospital, where doctors performed a groundbreaking surgery.

The teenager suffered from signet ring cell carcinoma at the gastro-oesophageal junction, a condition that hindered her ability to swallow. On receiving treatment at Manipal Hospital, diagnostic tests confirmed the aggressive cancer.

An oncology team led by Dr. Surender Kumar Dabas carried out robotic surgery after pre-surgery chemotherapy cycles. The advanced procedure allowed for meticulous tumor removal. Achieving this with significant precision, the team enabled the girl to regain her ability to eat and gather strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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