Teen Triumphs Over Rare Cancer with Groundbreaking Robotic Surgery

A 14-year-old girl's battle with a rare form of cancer concluded on a positive note at a city hospital, where doctors performed a groundbreaking surgery.

The teenager suffered from signet ring cell carcinoma at the gastro-oesophageal junction, a condition that hindered her ability to swallow. On receiving treatment at Manipal Hospital, diagnostic tests confirmed the aggressive cancer.

An oncology team led by Dr. Surender Kumar Dabas carried out robotic surgery after pre-surgery chemotherapy cycles. The advanced procedure allowed for meticulous tumor removal. Achieving this with significant precision, the team enabled the girl to regain her ability to eat and gather strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)