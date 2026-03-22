Urgent Call for Fire Safety in Odisha Hospitals

In a decisive call to action, Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling directed officials to ensure all government hospitals are equipped with functional fire fighting systems. This follows a tragic fire incident on March 16 at SCB Medical College and Hospital's trauma ICU in Cuttack, resulting in the death of 12 patients.

During a meeting attended by health, fire service, and public works department officials, Mahaling emphasized the government's top priority is the safety of patients and the public. Strict compliance with fire safety rules, routine inspections, and enhanced focus on safety standards were stressed as essential measures.

Officials at the meeting were instructed to coordinate with relevant departments for the effective implementation of fire safety protocols. The minister also called for periodic training exercises such as mock drills to ensure preparedness against potential fire hazards.

(With inputs from agencies.)