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India's Remarkable Strides in Maternal Health: A Global Benchmark

India has achieved an 86% reduction in maternal mortality ratio since 1990, surpassing the global average. The country's MMR stands at 88 per lakh live births, reflecting significant strides. Despite progress, global maternal deaths remain uneven, prompting calls for renewed action to achieve Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 15:11 IST
India's Remarkable Strides in Maternal Health: A Global Benchmark
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India's maternal mortality ratio has decreased significantly, recording an 86% reduction since 1990, as stated by the Health Ministry. This accomplishment is twice the global average reduction of 48%, highlighting India's commitment to improving maternal health.

According to the latest Sample Registration System (SRS) 2021-23, India's maternal mortality stands at 88 per lakh live births. Experts point out that despite significant global progress, the reduction in maternal deaths has slowed in recent years and remains inconsistent across countries, with India noted as a standout success.

Experts urge that continued investment and global action are required to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of reducing maternal mortality ratio to below 70 by 2030. Key areas of focus include improved access to antenatal care, safe delivery services, and emergency obstetric care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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