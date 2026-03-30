Left Menu

CORONA Remedies Expands with Wokadine Acquisition

CORONA Remedies Ltd has acquired the Wokadine brand from Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, marking its entry into the Rs 648-crore Povidone Iodine market in India. The acquisition, funded through internal accruals, aims to strengthen CORONA's product portfolio and market presence in the healthcare sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:49 IST
CORONA Remedies Expands with Wokadine Acquisition
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, CORONA Remedies Ltd announced the acquisition of the Wokadine brand in India from Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd for an undisclosed amount. Ranked as the second largest in the Indian 'Povidone Iodine' market, Wokadine's addition reflects CORONA's dedication to advance holistic recovery and health.

This strategic move introduces CORONA Remedies to the Rs 648-crore Povidone Iodine market. Wokadine's applications range from treating infections and wounds to serving as an antiseptic and disinfectant. Vice President Tejas Kothari expressed confidence that the acquisition would amplify market penetration and accelerate brand growth.

The acquisition, fully funded by internal resources, consists of 14 SKUs targeting specialty treatment areas, thereby broadening product accessibility and offering growth potential under CORONA Remedies' guidance.

TRENDING

1
Broad Daylight Assault Shocks South Delhi

Broad Daylight Assault Shocks South Delhi

 India
2
Strategic Metal Strikes: The Brewing Crisis in Global Aluminium Supply

Strategic Metal Strikes: The Brewing Crisis in Global Aluminium Supply

 Global
3
Crackdown on Arbitrary Fee Hikes in J&K Schools: Government Steps In

Crackdown on Arbitrary Fee Hikes in J&K Schools: Government Steps In

 India
4
Sports Shake-Up: Major Moves and Controversies in a Week of Action

Sports Shake-Up: Major Moves and Controversies in a Week of Action

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026