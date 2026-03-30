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Breaking Records in Robotic Surgery: Tallest Patient Undergoes Successful Knee Replacement

A private hospital in Faridabad has successfully conducted bilateral robotic knee replacement surgery on a tall Kenyan man, potentially setting a world record. The operation, led by Dr. Anurag Aggarwal, marked a significant achievement in orthopedic care, emphasizing technology-driven healthcare and speedy patient recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 30-03-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 23:41 IST
Breaking Records in Robotic Surgery: Tallest Patient Undergoes Successful Knee Replacement
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A groundbreaking surgical procedure at a private hospital in Faridabad has placed India on the global map for advanced orthopedic care. The hospital claimed to have set a world record by successfully performing a complex bilateral robotic knee replacement surgery on a six-foot-six-inch tall Kenyan patient.

Dr. Anurag Aggarwal, the Clinical Director of Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement at Marengo Asia Hospitals, led the team that executed this challenging surgery on the patient, Victor, 54, who had been suffering severe knee pain for several months. The robotic-assisted procedure was performed to address his advanced bilateral knee osteoarthritis.

According to hospital officials, the use of robotic CT-based planning allowed for precise implant sizing and alignment, ensuring optimal outcomes. The patient reportedly began walking within 24 hours post-surgery, underscoring the hospital's commitment to technology-driven healthcare and rapid patient recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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