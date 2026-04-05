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Suspected Food Poisoning at Ahmedabad Hostel Sends 57 Girls to Hospital

A suspected food poisoning incident at the Saurashtra Patel girls hostel in Ahmedabad led to 57 girls being hospitalized. Currently, 18 remain admitted and are stable. An investigation is underway as some girls had consumed fast food from outside, while others ate hostel meals. Food samples have been collected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-04-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 22:18 IST
Suspected Food Poisoning at Ahmedabad Hostel Sends 57 Girls to Hospital
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In Ahmedabad, a suspected case of food poisoning resulted in 57 girls from the Saurashtra Patel girls hostel being taken to a hospital. According to Dr. Bhavin Solanki of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, 18 remain admitted but are in stable condition.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon after the girls experienced abdominal pain, diarrhea, and vomiting. Initial reports suggest a mix of meals at the hostel and fast food from outside might be to blame.

Authorities have collected food samples for testing, and further investigations will clarify the cause. The hostel houses a total of 900 girls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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