Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

Bangladesh has made big progress in health and development over the last few decades. People are living longer, cities are growing, and more families are using hospitals and clinics. But the health system has not grown at the same speed. One of the biggest reasons is a shortage of nurses.

Nurses are the people who stay closest to patients. They give medicines, monitor recovery, support doctors, and provide care day and night. When there are too few nurses, hospitals become crowded, waiting times increase, and the quality of care drops. This is now a serious challenge across Bangladesh.

Too Few Nurses for a Large Population

The review shows that Bangladesh has 153,613 registered nurses and midwives. That may sound like a lot, but for a population of more than 171 million, it is not enough. The country has about 6.6 nurses and midwives for every 10,000 people.

The nurse-to-doctor ratio is also very low. Bangladesh has about 1.1 nurses for every doctor, while the World Health Organization recommends 3 nurses for every doctor. This gap creates pressure on doctors and weakens patient care, especially in busy hospitals.

Compared with other South Asian countries, Bangladesh is near the bottom. Nepal and the Maldives have much higher nurse numbers for their populations. Bangladesh is only slightly ahead of Pakistan and Afghanistan. This shows the shortage is not small or temporary. It is a long-term system problem.

Why the Shortage Keeps Getting Worse

The article explains that the shortage is caused by several connected problems. First, the population has grown very quickly, but nursing education and hiring have not kept pace. There are not enough training seats, and not enough new nurses are entering the system each year.

Second, many nurses leave because of low pay and limited career growth. In the public sector, nurses often start in lower salary grades and face slow promotions. In the private sector, salaries can be low and rules are often unclear. Some nurses report delayed payments and poor job security.

Third, migration is a major issue. Nurses can earn much more in countries like the United States, Canada, or the United Kingdom. Better salaries and safer workplaces attract skilled nurses abroad, leaving Bangladesh with fewer experienced professionals.

The review also points to social and workplace challenges. Nurses often face stress, burnout, and bullying. In some cases, they are blamed for problems beyond their control. These conditions make nursing a difficult profession to stay in.

Rural Areas Are Hit the Hardest

The shortage is not equal across the country. Most healthcare workers are based in cities, while rural areas have far fewer nurses and doctors. The review reports that over 73 percent of healthcare workers are in urban facilities, and less than 27 percent are in rural areas.

This creates a major gap in care. People in rural communities already face challenges such as long travel distances, fewer hospitals, and limited emergency services. When those facilities also have too few nurses, patients may not get timely treatment.

As a result, the people who need care the most often have the least access to it. This urban-rural imbalance is one of the biggest reasons health inequality remains high in Bangladesh.

What Bangladesh Can Do Next

The review offers practical solutions. The first step is to expand nursing education. Bangladesh needs more nursing colleges, more training seats, and stronger support for students. The country also needs to review gender-based admission limits so more qualified students can enter nursing.

The second step is to improve working conditions. Nurses need fair salaries, clear promotion pathways, and safer workplaces. If nurses feel respected and supported, more of them will stay in the profession.

The third step is better workforce planning. The government should use updated data to recruit nurses based on real need, not old targets. Rural areas should get special support, including incentives for nurses to work outside major cities.

Finally, the review says that the government, private hospitals, and NGOs must work together. No single group can solve the shortage alone. A coordinated plan is needed to build a stronger nursing workforce and improve care for everyone.

Bangladesh has already shown that it can make major progress when it invests in the right priorities. Strengthening nursing is now one of the most important priorities for the country’s future health system.