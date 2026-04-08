NZ Expands Eating Disorder Support: Faster Access, Peer Workforce Rollout, and Family-Centred Care Initiatives

New Zealand is significantly strengthening its national response to eating disorders, with Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey announcing a major expansion of support services aimed at reducing wait times, improving early intervention, and empowering families and carers across the country.

The latest rollout introduces peer support workers into specialist eating disorder services nationwide—an initiative widely regarded as a transformative step in mental health care delivery. The move is part of a broader government strategy backed by an additional $4 million in annual funding, marking the first major refresh of the country’s Eating Disorders Strategy in over 16 years.

A Shift Toward Faster, Earlier, and More Accessible Care

At the heart of the Government’s approach is a commitment to ensuring that individuals struggling with eating disorders can access help sooner—an essential factor in improving recovery outcomes. Studies indicate that early intervention can increase recovery success rates by up to 70%, while delayed treatment often leads to more severe and long-term health complications.

“This Government is committed to reducing wait times and improving access to eating disorder support,” Doocey said. “We are focused on ensuring people get help earlier, when it can make the biggest difference.”

The refreshed strategy prioritizes:

Early identification and intervention

Expanded specialist service capacity

Integrated support systems involving families and carers

Workforce development, including peer-led roles

Peer Support Workers: A Game-Changer in Recovery

A key innovation in the new rollout is the introduction of peer support workers—individuals with lived experience of eating disorders who are now embedded within clinical services.

These workers are already being deployed across four regional specialist eating disorder services, with confirmed placements in Waikato and Wellington, and further expansion underway.

Speaking during a visit to Hamilton, Doocey highlighted the rapid progress: “It is especially encouraging to see how quickly this initiative has grown. Not long ago, there was only one peer support worker in the entire system. Today, we are seeing a coordinated national rollout.”

Peer support workers are known to:

Improve patient engagement and trust in treatment

Reduce feelings of isolation and stigma

Enhance recovery outcomes through shared experience

Bridge gaps between clinical services and lived reality

International research suggests that integrating peer workers into mental health services can reduce hospital readmissions and improve long-term recovery rates.

Strengthening the Role of Families and Carers

Recognizing that eating disorders affect not only individuals but entire support networks, the Government is also investing heavily in family and carer support systems—an area previously identified as under-resourced.

“Families and carers play a critical role in recovery,” Doocey said. “But many have told us they feel unprepared and unsupported. That is something we are determined to change.”

To address this gap, two key organizations—the Eating Disorders Carer Support group and the Eating Disorders Association of New Zealand—have been selected to deliver structured support services for families nationwide.

These initiatives will provide:

Education and guidance for carers

Practical tools to support recovery at home

Emotional and peer support networks for families

Greater integration with clinical care pathways

Experts note that involving families in treatment can significantly improve recovery outcomes, particularly for young people, where family-based therapy is often considered the gold standard.

Addressing a Growing Public Health Challenge

Eating disorders remain one of the most serious and complex mental health conditions, with rising prevalence globally and in New Zealand. Estimates suggest that thousands of New Zealanders are affected each year, with many cases going undiagnosed or untreated.

The economic and social costs are substantial, including long-term healthcare needs, reduced productivity, and significant emotional strain on families.

By expanding workforce capacity, improving access, and strengthening community-based support, the Government aims to create a more responsive and resilient system capable of addressing both current demand and future challenges.

A System Designed Around People

The reforms signal a broader shift in New Zealand’s mental health policy—moving toward a more person-centred, community-driven model of care.

“We want New Zealanders to know that when they or their loved ones reach out, support will be there,” Doocey said. “This is about building a system that responds with compassion, speed, and effectiveness.”

As implementation continues, the success of the initiative will be closely watched by policymakers and health experts alike, with potential to serve as a model for integrating lived experience and family support into mental health systems globally.