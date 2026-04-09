Mass Food Poisoning Incident Strikes Ahmedabad Village

In what is believed to be a case of food poisoning, nearly 100 people became unwell after eating a local snack at a religious gathering in Ahmedabad district. The incident, confirmed by officials on Thursday, occurred in Rajpura village, Detroj taluka.

Dr. Chintan Desai, the district epidemic medical officer, confirmed that 96 villagers required hospital treatment in the early hours of Thursday morning after consuming 'sev-khamani' at the event on Wednesday night. Of these, 38 remain hospitalized, though all are reportedly in stable condition.

Following reports of vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, a health department team was dispatched to the village. Additionally, 214 other villagers received preventive treatment. Meanwhile, police and food safety authorities have been notified and are conducting investigations, including testing of food and water samples.