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Mass Food Poisoning Incident Strikes Ahmedabad Village

Nearly 100 individuals fell ill after consuming 'sev-khamani' at a religious event in Ahmedabad's Rajpura village. Health officials confirmed hospitalization of 96 people, with 38 still admitted but stable. Preventive measures were taken for others, while authorities investigate the cause alongside food safety assessments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:34 IST
Mass Food Poisoning Incident Strikes Ahmedabad Village
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  • India

In what is believed to be a case of food poisoning, nearly 100 people became unwell after eating a local snack at a religious gathering in Ahmedabad district. The incident, confirmed by officials on Thursday, occurred in Rajpura village, Detroj taluka.

Dr. Chintan Desai, the district epidemic medical officer, confirmed that 96 villagers required hospital treatment in the early hours of Thursday morning after consuming 'sev-khamani' at the event on Wednesday night. Of these, 38 remain hospitalized, though all are reportedly in stable condition.

Following reports of vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, a health department team was dispatched to the village. Additionally, 214 other villagers received preventive treatment. Meanwhile, police and food safety authorities have been notified and are conducting investigations, including testing of food and water samples.

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