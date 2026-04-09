Dr. Diva Kant Misra: From Lucknow to Global Eye Care Hero

In a prestigious accolade, Dr. Diva Kant Misra, Director of Swarnjyoti Eye Hospital in Lucknow, was recently honored with the 'International Hero of Ophthalmology' award by the All India Ophthalmological Society at their 2026 conference in Jaipur.

This recognition celebrates Dr. Misra's exceptional contributions to global eye care and cements his status among the world's leading ophthalmologists. Over his illustrious career, he has performed more than 10,000 retinal procedures and received numerous awards, including the 'Yasuo Tano Award' and 'Ophthalmic Hero of India'.

Dr. Misra credits his team and patients for this achievement, emphasizing a mission to deliver world-class eye care across India, beyond metropolitan areas. His dedication and skill continue to be a source of pride for Lucknow and the medical community in Uttar Pradesh.