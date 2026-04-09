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Dr. Diva Kant Misra: From Lucknow to Global Eye Care Hero

Dr. Diva Kant Misra, Director of Swarnjyoti Eye Hospital, Lucknow, receives the prestigious 'International Hero of Ophthalmology' award by the All India Ophthalmological Society. Recognized for his contributions to eye care globally, Dr. Misra has performed over 10,000 retinal procedures, advancing the accessibility of high-quality eye care in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:55 IST
Dr. Diva Kant Misra: From Lucknow to Global Eye Care Hero
  • Country:
  • India

In a prestigious accolade, Dr. Diva Kant Misra, Director of Swarnjyoti Eye Hospital in Lucknow, was recently honored with the 'International Hero of Ophthalmology' award by the All India Ophthalmological Society at their 2026 conference in Jaipur.

This recognition celebrates Dr. Misra's exceptional contributions to global eye care and cements his status among the world's leading ophthalmologists. Over his illustrious career, he has performed more than 10,000 retinal procedures and received numerous awards, including the 'Yasuo Tano Award' and 'Ophthalmic Hero of India'.

Dr. Misra credits his team and patients for this achievement, emphasizing a mission to deliver world-class eye care across India, beyond metropolitan areas. His dedication and skill continue to be a source of pride for Lucknow and the medical community in Uttar Pradesh.

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