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Controversy Erupts as New CDC Vaccine Advisory Charter is Unveiled

A new CDC vaccine advisory charter, signed by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., expands the panel's role to address vaccine risks and safety evidence gaps. The charter follows a court decision questioning the panel's composition after Kennedy removed existing experts and added new members aligned with his views.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 03:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 03:20 IST
Controversy Erupts as New CDC Vaccine Advisory Charter is Unveiled
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. unveiled a revised charter for the CDC's vaccine advisory panel, expanding its focus on vaccine risks and safety evidence. The charter, signed on March 31 and released Thursday, comes after a federal ruling criticized the panel's reconstitution under Kennedy's leadership.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, instrumental in vaccine policy formulation, faced scrutiny when a March 16 court decision determined it was unlawfully reformed. Kennedy had previously removed 17 independent experts, replacing them with new members who align with his controversial vaccine views, sparking further debate.

The new charter diversifies panel member qualifications, introducing fields like toxicology and data science. It names anti-vaccine-leaning organizations as non-voting liaisons, raising concerns about its impact on the committee's credibility. CDC's former senior leaders and legal experts express apprehensions over the political implications and potential challenges to the new charter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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