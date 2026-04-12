Race Against Time: Heart Travels 98 km for Life-Saving Transplant

A donor heart was urgently transported from Rohtak to the national capital, covering 98 kilometers in just 85 minutes via a specially arranged green corridor, according to an official statement released on April 9.

Facilitated by the Delhi and Rohtak Police, this swift operation ensured the donor organ remained viable for a crucial heart transplant. The heart, retrieved from a 37-year-old brain-dead donor at PGIMS Rohtak, was destined for Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla, where a 26-year-old patient received the transplant.

This case underscores the significance of precise coordination in organ transport, emphasized Dr. Z S Meherwal from Fortis Escorts. Donations were life-saving beyond this patient; lungs, liver, pancreas, and other organs were dispatched to different hospitals, illustrating organ donation's profound impact.