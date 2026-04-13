India's Pivotal Role in the Evolving Global Pharma Landscape

India is poised to become a leading force in the global pharmaceutical industry, as outlined by Union Minister J P Nadda during the India Pharma 2026 event. The minister highlighted India's growing emphasis on biologics, biosimilars, and specialty medicines, positioning it as a frontrunner in the evolving landscape.

Minister Nadda underscored the importance of increasing investment, enhancing R&D, and fostering industry collaboration. Initiatives such as Biopharma SHAKTI, with significant funding, demonstrate the government's support to transition India towards high-value pharmaceutical innovation.

Additionally, Minister of State Anupriya Patel announced plans to reform CDSCO and expand the scientific workforce, emphasizing the use of AI in drug discovery. Efforts to reinforce local manufacturing aim to build resilient supply chains, marking India as a preferred destination for drug development.