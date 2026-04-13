Left Menu

India's Pivotal Role in the Evolving Global Pharma Landscape

Union Minister J P Nadda emphasizes India's strategic position in the changing global pharmaceutical scene, advocating for enhanced R&D, investment, and industry involvement. The government aims to foster innovation and support the sector through initiatives like Biopharma SHAKTI, strengthening domestic production and focusing on advanced medicines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:23 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:23 IST
India's Pivotal Role in the Evolving Global Pharma Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is poised to become a leading force in the global pharmaceutical industry, as outlined by Union Minister J P Nadda during the India Pharma 2026 event. The minister highlighted India's growing emphasis on biologics, biosimilars, and specialty medicines, positioning it as a frontrunner in the evolving landscape.

Minister Nadda underscored the importance of increasing investment, enhancing R&D, and fostering industry collaboration. Initiatives such as Biopharma SHAKTI, with significant funding, demonstrate the government's support to transition India towards high-value pharmaceutical innovation.

Additionally, Minister of State Anupriya Patel announced plans to reform CDSCO and expand the scientific workforce, emphasizing the use of AI in drug discovery. Efforts to reinforce local manufacturing aim to build resilient supply chains, marking India as a preferred destination for drug development.

TRENDING

1
Germany's Economic Outlook: Navigating Iran War Impacts

Germany's Economic Outlook: Navigating Iran War Impacts

 Germany
2
Tragedy Strikes Jhelum: Search for Drowned Brothers

Tragedy Strikes Jhelum: Search for Drowned Brothers

 India
3
ASEAN Calls for Peace in the Strait of Hormuz

ASEAN Calls for Peace in the Strait of Hormuz

 Indonesia
4
Doctor's Dual Identity on Wheels: Flip Number Plate Scam Uncovered

Doctor's Dual Identity on Wheels: Flip Number Plate Scam Uncovered

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026