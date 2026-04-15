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Nurses' Strike Ends: Aster DM Healthcare Resumes Full Operations

Aster DM Healthcare's hospitals in Kerala are back to full capacity after the Kerala High Court halted a nurses' strike. Led by the United Nurses Association, the strike demanded wage revisions. The company reported a revenue loss of Rs 5.78 crore but anticipates stability pending further settlement discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:18 IST
Nurses' Strike Ends: Aster DM Healthcare Resumes Full Operations
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Nurses at Aster DM Healthcare's Kerala hospitals have returned to work, allowing operations to resume fully after a statewide strike that commenced on March 9, 2026.

The strike, organized by the United Nurses Association to demand wage revisions, was halted by a Kerala High Court order. The High Court instructed the association to cease strike activities until March 19, 2026, later extending the deadline to May 31, 2026.

Aster DM Healthcare revealed that it suffered a revenue loss of Rs 5.78 crore due to the strike. While legal proceedings for a settlement between the United Nurses Association and the Kerala Pvt Hospital Association are ongoing, the company expects no further financial impact as operations stabilize.

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