Robotic Surgery: Bridging India's Healthcare Divide

Recent advancements in robotic surgery promise to bridge the healthcare gap between urban and rural India, according to medical experts at the Global Robotic Surgery Conference in Delhi.

Bariatric surgeon Dr. Mohit Bhandari emphasized how robotic technology could decentralize high-end surgical care usually confined to metro cities. Through improved connectivity, district hospitals can now access superspecialized care remotely, providing a potential game-changer for healthcare outreach in areas such as Madhya Pradesh, where rapid upskilling in robotics is underway.

Additionally, humanoid assistants, like 'Kaya', are emerging as future contributors to healthcare settings, aiding in logistics-heavy tasks while emphasizing that human elements like empathy and judgment remain irreplaceable. The integration of robotics and AI is poised to elevate, not replace, the roles of health workers, suggesting a promising evolution for India's medical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)