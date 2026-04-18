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Robotic Surgery: Bridging India's Healthcare Divide

Advancements in robotic surgery are set to reduce healthcare disparities in India by enabling decentralised surgical care in rural areas. Experts highlight the importance of connectivity, specialised training, and structured ecosystems to optimize robotic surgical procedures across the country. The initiative aims to elevate healthcare services without displacing healthcare professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 18-04-2026 11:02 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 11:02 IST
Robotic Surgery: Bridging India's Healthcare Divide
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Recent advancements in robotic surgery promise to bridge the healthcare gap between urban and rural India, according to medical experts at the Global Robotic Surgery Conference in Delhi.

Bariatric surgeon Dr. Mohit Bhandari emphasized how robotic technology could decentralize high-end surgical care usually confined to metro cities. Through improved connectivity, district hospitals can now access superspecialized care remotely, providing a potential game-changer for healthcare outreach in areas such as Madhya Pradesh, where rapid upskilling in robotics is underway.

Additionally, humanoid assistants, like 'Kaya', are emerging as future contributors to healthcare settings, aiding in logistics-heavy tasks while emphasizing that human elements like empathy and judgment remain irreplaceable. The integration of robotics and AI is poised to elevate, not replace, the roles of health workers, suggesting a promising evolution for India's medical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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