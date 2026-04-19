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Revolutionizing Cardiac Care: AI-Powered Ecosystem Launched in Southern India

A new AI-enabled ecosystem, iLive Connect, was launched in Chennai to expand preventive healthcare in southern India. The system features a wireless biosensor patch for real-time monitoring of heart activity. It aims to prevent serious illnesses and improve outcomes for patients with chronic conditions by providing remote medical supervision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 09:54 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 09:54 IST
Revolutionizing Cardiac Care: AI-Powered Ecosystem Launched in Southern India
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking AI-enabled ecosystem named iLive Connect was launched in Chennai, aimed at transforming preventive healthcare in southern India. By facilitating real-time medical supervision, the new platform offers continuous monitoring for chronic patients to avert the escalation of illnesses and reduce sudden cardiac fatalities.

The core of the system is a small wireless biosensor patch paired with a wearable wristband, tracking vital signs such as heart rate and blood pressure. Data is continuously monitored by physicians at a remote command center, ensuring timely interventions. The launch event included healthcare professionals such as Dr. Thillai Vallal and Dr. Amit Kumar, highlighting the collaborative effort behind this initiative.

Founder Dr. Rahul Chandola emphasized the need for such technologies, citing the high prevalence of heart diseases in India. The platform not only aids in preventing acute cardiac events but also offers benefits for other chronic conditions like diabetes and COPD, thus marking a significant step towards modernizing healthcare delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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