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Health Minister Visits Ailing Politician's Father in Hospital

National Conference leaders, including Health Minister Sakeena Itoo, visited SMHS hospital to check on Khazir Mohammad Sheikh, father of MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid. Ensuring optimal care, Itoo directed medical staff for comprehensive treatment. Rashid remains in Tihar Jail in a UAPA case, despite winning elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 19-04-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 14:35 IST
Health Minister Visits Ailing Politician's Father in Hospital
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Health Minister Sakeena Itoo, alongside key National Conference officials, paid a visit to SMHS hospital to assess the condition of Khazir Mohammad Sheikh, father of MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid.

During the visit, Health Minister Itoo engaged with medical personnel, urging an immediate provision of top-tier medical attention. She instructed both the Principal GMC and the Medical Superintendent to ensure the patient receives specialized care and essential treatments without delay.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, known popularly as Engineer Rashid, currently detained in Tihar Jail concerning UAPA charges related to terror funding, had previously contested and won a Lok Sabha seat while incarcerated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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