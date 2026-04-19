Screen Time Surge: Impact on Child Behavior

Screen time among children is increasingly linked to behavioral changes, as revealed by a recent study at Rajasthan's Sawai Man Singh Hospital. Dr. Jayshree Jain conducted research involving 150 children, ages 10 to 16, which found significant evidence of poor concentration and sleep disturbances.

Jain noted that a staggering 72% of the children used mobile phones for three to six hours daily. The study highlighted concerns such as 60% reporting trouble focusing, while 48% displayed irritability and aggressive behavior. About 41% experienced sleep-related issues due to late-night mobile usage.

Jain emphasized the potential for psychological and behavioral dependencies akin to addiction. She urged parents to set screen time limits and encourage physical activities and creative engagements to counteract these negative influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)