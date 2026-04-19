Youth's Selfless Act: Grandson Donates Liver to Grandmother

A generous gesture by a young man from Bihar has captured the nation's attention. 19-year-old Aditya Raj, in a remarkable act of love, put his educational pursuits on hold to donate a portion of his liver to his 62-year-old grandmother, Sunita Devi, who was battling advanced liver disease.

The transplant took place at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, as no other family member was deemed a medically suitable donor. Under the oversight of Dr. Subhash Gupta, the patient successfully underwent what was described as an emotionally moving yet complex medical case.

The surgery involved the transplantation of a right lobe graft weighing approximately 710 grams, a procedure marked by intricacy and critical post-operative care. Both Aditya and his grandmother, Sunita, have shown significant recovery, with Aditya returning to his daily life and Sunita recovering steadily, according to hospital reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)