HiPP Recalls Baby Food After Rat Poison Contamination Scare

HiPP, a well-known baby food brand, has initiated a recall of its baby food jars in Austria, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. This action follows the detection of rat poison in some samples, according to a company statement released on Sunday.

Authorities suspect tampering occurred in 190-gram jars of baby food containing carrots and potatoes meant for infants from five months old. These products were sold in SPAR supermarkets across Austria. The first contaminated sample was identified on Saturday, prompting swift action from the brand.

Austrian police have advised consumers to watch for suspicious indicators such as damaged or open lids and unusual odors. Customers who purchased these products in Austria can get refunds without needing a receipt. Meanwhile, stores in Slovakia and the Czech Republic have removed all HiPP baby jars from their shelves.

(With inputs from agencies.)