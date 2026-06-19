Sri Lanka battles surge in dengue fever, with more than 44,000 cases so far this year

Sri Lanka is experiencing its worst dengue fever outbreak in years, with over 44,000 cases and 28 deaths recorded since January, putting public hospitals under significant strain.

Reuters | Sri Lanka Is Battling The Worst Outbreak Of Mosquitoborne Dengue Fever In Years | Updated: 19-06-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 16:25 IST
Sri Lanka battles surge in dengue fever, with more than 44,000 cases so far this year
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is battling the ​worst outbreak of mosquito-borne dengue fever in ​years, with more than 44,000 cases ‌and 28 ​deaths recorded since January, an official said on Friday, putting public hospitals under strain.

Dengue is common during Sri Lanka's monsoon season, ‌but unplanned urbanisation coupled with damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah, which hit the island nation in late November, has worsened the outbreak this year, authorities said. The number of dengue cases nearly doubled from ‌5,651 in April to 10,638 in the first two weeks of June, data from the National ‌Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) showed.

"We noticed this increase after the cyclone," Dr. Prashila Samaraweera, consultant community physician and NDCU spokesperson, told Reuters. "A lot of debris was in our environment, so we noticed a lot of mosquito breeding places, and our ⁠entomological ​indices were high from that ⁠time."

With 51,000 cases recorded in the whole of last year, the rate of infections has risen sharply, Dr. Samaraweera ⁠said. Infections are likely to increase for at least two more weeks before tapering off, she added. SURGE COULD ​PUT HEALTH FACILITIES UNDER SEVERE STRAIN

A further uptick in patient numbers could put public hospitals ⁠under severe strain, Sri Lanka's health minister Nalinda Jayatissa warned on Thursday. More than half the cases are from the ⁠western ​region of the country, including 9,429 cases from commercial capital Colombo. Eight other districts have reported more than 2,000 patients since the start of the year.

The 28 deaths include five ⁠children. Patient numbers for this year could end up matching the last major outbreak in 2019, authorities have ⁠warned, when Sri ⁠Lanka recorded over 105,000 dengue patients.

Schools, homes, construction sites, and public buildings are being cleaned up during a special program launched by Sri Lanka's health ‌authorities and other ‌public officials till next Monday.

TRENDING

1
Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Azerbaijan
2
EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

Luxembourg
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

United States
4
Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuba

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

Can Sustainability-Linked Credit Guarantees Unlock Cheaper Financing for Malaysian MSMEs?

Renewable Energy’s Next Challenge: Turning Clean Power Into Reliable Power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026