Health Ministry Bans 16 Drug Combinations Over Safety Concerns

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has prohibited the manufacture, sale and distribution of 16 Fixed Dose Combinations (FDCs) for human use across India, citing concerns over their safety, effectiveness and lack of therapeutic justification.

The decision was issued through notifications under Section 26A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and has come into force with immediate effect. The move follows a detailed review process initiated after directions from the Supreme Court, which called for a comprehensive examination of Fixed Dose Combinations available in the country. To carry out the review, the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) constituted an expert committee tasked with assessing whether certain drug combinations were scientifically justified and beneficial for patients.

Expert Panel Found Risks Outweigh Benefits

According to the Ministry, the expert committee identified 16 FDCs that lacked adequate therapeutic justification and whose continued availability was not considered beneficial when weighed against potential health risks. The prohibited medicines belong to multiple therapeutic categories, including dermatological products, pain-relief medicines, antispasmodic formulations and antibiotic-based combinations.

Among the banned combinations are Acetyl Salicylic Acid with Ethoheptazine, Gliclazide with Chromium Picolinate, Paracetamol with Lignocaine, and several antibiotic formulations containing combinations of Amoxicillin, Cefuroxime, Cefadroxyl and Serratiopeptidase. Several skincare and topical products containing combinations of Aloe Vera, Vitamin E, Jojoba Oil, Orange Oil and other ingredients have also been included in the prohibition list.

Nationwide Ban Effective Immediately

The Ministry said the action reflects the government's ongoing commitment to ensuring that medicines available to patients are safe, effective and supported by scientific evidence. It noted that similar action has been taken in previous years against irrational drug combinations identified through expert reviews. With the notification now in effect, the manufacture for sale, sale, distribution and supply of the identified 16 Fixed Dose Combinations is prohibited throughout the country.

State Drug Controllers and regulatory authorities have been instructed to strictly enforce the ban and ensure compliance at all levels. Manufacturers, importers, distributors and other stakeholders have also been directed to take immediate corrective measures in accordance with the law. Health officials said the move is aimed at strengthening patient safety, promoting rational use of medicines and ensuring that treatment options available in the market meet established scientific and regulatory standards. The ban forms part of broader efforts to improve drug regulation and reinforce evidence-based healthcare practices across India.