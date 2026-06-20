Israeli fire kills six people in Gaza, including a child, medics say

At least six people, including a child, were killed in Israeli strikes and gunfire in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, with multiple incidents reported across the enclave.

Reuters | Israeli Strikes And Gunfire Killed At Least Six People | Updated: 20-06-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 21:30 IST
Israeli fire kills six people in Gaza, including a child, medics say
Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli ‌strikes and gunfire killed at least six people, including a child, in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, health officials said. An Israeli airstrike killed four Palestinians, including two women and a ‌child, in an apartment building in Gaza City, health officials said. The attack on ‌the building in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City destroyed the apartment and wounded several other people, medics added.

The Israeli military said they stuck a militant, without elaborating. In another incident, Israeli forces shot and killed ⁠a ​woman in Beit Lahiya town ⁠further north, said medics. Later, an Israeli airstrike killed at least one person and wounded eight others in ⁠Khan Younis, south of the enclave, taking Saturday's death toll to at least six.

The Israeli military ​did not immediately comment on either incident. An October ceasefire may have halted major ⁠fighting between Hamas and Israel, but it has failed to end Israeli attacks.

Gaza's health ministry said more ⁠than ​1,010 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli fire since the ceasefire. Four Israeli soldiers were killed by militants in Gaza over the same period. Israel says its strikes ⁠are aimed at thwarting imminent attacks by Hamas and other militants. Hamas rarely discloses information about ⁠deaths of its ⁠fighters.

Israel and Hamas remain deadlocked over how to proceed with the next stage of Trump's Gaza plan, which involves Hamas laying down its ‌arms and ‌Israeli withdrawals.

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