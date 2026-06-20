Iran closes Strait of Hormuz over ceasefire violations - MEHR

Iran's top military command has threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz to vessel traffic in response to alleged ceasefire breaches by the US and Israel.

Reuters | Irans Top Joint Military Command | Updated: 20-06-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 18:53 IST
Iran closes Strait of Hormuz over ceasefire violations - MEHR
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran's ​top ​joint military ‌command, Khatam al-Anbiya ​Central Headquarters, said ‌on Saturday that the Strait of Hormuz would be closed ‌to vessel traffic, citing alleged ‌violations of a ceasefire agreement by the U.S. ⁠and Israel, ​Iran's ⁠Mehr state news agency reported.

It ⁠said that the closure was ​the "first step" in response ⁠to what it described as ⁠breaches ​of commitments and warned that further measures ⁠would be taken if "aggression" continued.

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