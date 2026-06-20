Iran closes Strait of Hormuz over ceasefire violations - MEHR

Iran's ​top ​joint military ‌command, Khatam al-Anbiya ​Central Headquarters, said ‌on Saturday that the Strait of Hormuz would be closed ‌to vessel traffic, citing alleged ‌violations of a ceasefire agreement by the U.S. ⁠and Israel, ​Iran's ⁠Mehr state news agency reported.

It ⁠said that the closure was ​the "first step" in response ⁠to what it described as ⁠breaches ​of commitments and warned that further measures ⁠would be taken if "aggression" continued.