Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Pegula knocks out Sabalenka to set up Berlin final with Noskova

World number one Aryna Sabalenka's Wimbledon preparations suffered a setback ​after she was beaten by American Jessica Pegula 6-4 6-7(4) 6-0 in the Berlin Open semi-finals. Pegula will face ​Linda Noskova in the final after the Czech eighth seed ended the run of ‌Filipino ​Alexandra Eala with a 6-2 6-4 victory.

Soccer-How a warm World Cup welcome is endearing the US to fans

Ahead of the World Cup, many international fans were sceptical of the idea of the U.S. as co-hosts for soccer's biggest tournament. There were worries over visa access, high costs, gun violence, a lack of local interest in the sport and more. While those worries have not been ‌entirely dispelled, as the tournament has got under way social media has been flooded with posts from fans visiting the country for the first time and discovering something more positive - a distinctive culture of 24-hour retail, free soda refills, chicken wings dipped in ranch dressing and a warm welcome from Americans.

Royals sign LHP Matt Moore to minor league contract

The Kansas City Royals signed veteran left-hander Matt Moore to a minor league deal on Saturday. Moore last pitched in the majors for the Los Angeles Angels in 2024. He ‌signed a minor league deal with the Boston Red Sox last season before being released in April.

Canes' raucous Cup parade draws estimated 150,000 fans

Celebrating the Carolina Hurricanes' first Stanley Cup championship in 20 years, an estimated record-breaking crowd of 150,000 fans ‌packed downtown Raleigh on Saturday for the team's victory parade, according to The News & Observer. Coach Rod Brind'Amour, who was the captain of Carolina's only other Stanley Cup-winning team in 2006, was surprised by the overwhelming support from the team's loyal fans.

Soccer-U.S. defends Iran World Cup travel restrictions, says discussions ongoing

The United States will continue to assess the Iran squad's travel arrangements at the World Cup but for now the original plan remains in place despite the team saying they would lodge a complaint with FIFA, Andrew Giuliani, executive director of the White House Task Force for the tournament, told Reuters on Saturday. Iran are unhappy at restrictions ⁠that mean they can ​only travel to venues within 24 hours of their fixtures ⁠and must depart back to their training base in Tijuana, Mexico directly after each game, with coach Amir Ghalenoei suggesting his side were "the most oppressed team in the whole World Cup".

Eagles LB Jihaad Campbell takes No. 11 with A.J. Brown gone

While wide receiver A.J. Brown no longer will suit up for the ⁠Philadelphia Eagles, his No. 11 still will be on the field -- albeit on defense. Per 94 WIP, Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell will change his jersey number from 30 to 11 now that it's available. Campbell wore No. 11 at Alabama before being selected by Philadelphia in the ​first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Soccer-Bye Bye Boston: Scotland's Tartan Army bids farewell to sleepless city

Scotland fans flooded out of Boston on Saturday as the Tartan Army decamped for Miami, leaving behind a city short on sleep, high ⁠on fun and flush with bar receipts. Supporters in the dark blue shirts of their football team and some in kilts wheeled suitcases through the city as they headed for buses, trains and planes to take them south.

Tennis-Fritz rallies past Zverev to set up all-American Halle final with Tiafoe

French Open champion Alexander Zverev's run at ⁠the ​Halle Open was cut short after he was beaten 6-7(4) 6-4 7-5 by Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals on Saturday, while Frances Tiafoe cruised past Daniel Altmaier to set up an all-American final. The third-ranked German, a finalist at Halle in 2016 and 2017, entered the match with a poor recent record against Fritz, having lost his previous six meetings with the American.

Soccer-Former US coach Arena sees warning signs despite World Cup win over Australia

The United States may have secured their place in the World Cup ⁠knockout rounds with a 2-0 win over Australia, but former U.S. coach Bruce Arena said the performance underscored how much the team misses Christian Pulisic and raised questions about their ability to maintain intensity against stronger opposition.

Speaking on Saturday's episode ⁠of FanDuel's Coaches Corner, Arena, Bob Bradley and Gregg Berhalter praised the ⁠Americans' physicality and first-half display, while noting that Pulisic's absence as he recovers from a calf injury left them short on creativity in the final third.

WTA roundup: Jessica Pegula advances to Berlin final

Jessica Pegula moved into position to collect her second Berlin Tennis Open title in three years with a 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-0 victory over world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in ‌the semifinal on Saturday. The third-seeded Pegula destroyed ‌the top-seeded Sabalenka's second serves throughout the match, winning 61.5% of her second-service returns (24 of 39). Pegula converted five of her 16 break-point ​opportunities while turning away six of Sabalenka's seven break points.