Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he returned state decoration to Polish president

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday he had returned a state decoration a day after Poland's president said he had stripped him of the award in connection with ​a dispute over events in World War Two. Three former Ukrainian presidents said they were also returning their state awards to Poland, as did other senior officials.

Report says UK PM Starmer ready ​to quit, but source says he is still focused on the job

Britain's Observer newspaper said Prime Minister Keir Starmer was expected ‌to resign on ​Monday and set out a timetable for his departure, though a government source said Starmer remained focused on getting on with the job of governing. The threat to Starmer's position, which has been building for months, increased sharply on Friday when his rival Andy Burnham won a seat in parliament that would allow him to launch a formal leadership challenge.

At least 30 deaths at Congo camp show Ebola could be spreading fast

At least 30 people have died since the start of May in one camp for displaced civilians in northeastern Congo, a death rate that camp officials said was unprecedented, with some ‌confirmed to have died from Ebola in a sign the disease could be spreading fast there. It was not possible to confirm the causes of all the deaths because patients or their relatives in Kigonze camp in Bunia - the epicentre of the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo - had until Thursday refused testing, a camp spokesperson and aid organisation Caritas said.

Iran negotiators, Vance head for Switzerland but Lebanon fighting continues

A high-level Iranian team arrived in Switzerland on Saturday for peace talks with the U.S., Iranian state media reported, as U.S. Vice President JD Vance departed Washington for meetings that Pakistan said will begin on Sunday. The Iranian delegation was led by chief negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and included Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi as well as senior security, central bank and oil officials, Iranian media said.

France bans alcohol consumption at music festivals under red heatwave alert

France said on Saturday ‌that alcohol consumption during the annual Fete de la Musique festivals would be banned on June 21 in the departments or administrative districts that will be placed under the red heatwave alert from noon on Sunday. "Prefects will issue decrees banning alcohol consumption in public spaces in the departments under red alert," the Prime Minister's office said in a statement following a crisis meeting called by PM ‌Sebastien Lecornu.

US forces monitoring Strait of Hormuz to ensure it stays open

The U.S. military on Saturday denied Iran's claims that it had closed the Strait of Hormuz, saying the critical waterway remained open and that U.S. forces were monitoring the situation to ensure that continued. "Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz," U.S. Central Command spokesperson Navy Captain Tim Hawkins told Reuters. "Traffic continues to flow, and U.S. forces are monitoring the situation to ensure this remains the case."

Trump says no toll on Strait of Hormuz unless US imposes one

U.S. President Donald Trump posted on Saturday that no toll will be charged for passage through the Strait of Hormuz during or after the 60-day interim ceasefire with Iran — unless the U.S. imposes one should peace talks fail. "There will be NO TOLLS in the Hormuz Strait for 60 days during the Cease Fire Period, and there will be NO TOLLS after the 60 day period has expired, unless they are imposed by and for the United States of America, should the deal not be completed, ⁠for services rendered as the ​Guardian Angel to the countries of the Middle East for purposes of both past, present, and future reimbursement of costs," ⁠Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Israeli fire kills nine people in Gaza, including a child and journalist, medics say

Israeli strikes and gunfire killed at least nine people, including a child and a journalist from Al Jazeera, in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, health officials said. An Israeli airstrike killed four Palestinians, including two women and a child, in an apartment building in Gaza City, health officials said. The attack on the building in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City destroyed the apartment and ⁠wounded several other people, medics added.

Soccer-U.S. defends Iran World Cup travel restrictions, says discussions ongoing

The United States will continue to assess the Iran squad's travel arrangements at the World Cup but for now the original plan remains in place despite the team saying they would lodge a complaint with FIFA, Andrew Giuliani, executive director of the White House Task Force for the tournament, told Reuters on Saturday. Iran are unhappy at restrictions that mean they can only travel to venues within ​24 hours of their fixtures and must depart back to their training base in Tijuana, Mexico directly after each game, with coach Amir Ghalenoei suggesting his side were "the most oppressed team in the whole World Cup".

Zelenskiy warns of impending massive Russian attack on Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Russian forces were preparing an impending massive attack on Ukraine and warned ⁠residents to take special care as Russian strikes in different regions killed at least six people. "Tonight and in the coming hours, it is especially important to pay close attention to air raid warnings," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "The Russians have prepared for a massive attack. Please take care of yourselves."

Thousands rally in Serbia's north to demand early elections

Thousands protested in Serbia’s northern city of Novi Sad on Saturday to mark the 2024 deaths of 16 people after a railway station awning collapsed and demand snap general elections. Student-led ⁠anti-government ​protests that turned violent at times spread across Serbia following the disaster, rattling the 13-year rule of populist Aleksandar Vucic and his Serbian Progressive Party.

Ukraine's Zelenskiy confirms drone strike on refining facilities in Russia's Tyumen region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Ukrainian drones had struck an oil refinery in Russia's Tyumen Region in western Siberia, more than 2,000 km (1,200 miles) from Ukraine. He also said Ukraine had developed new long-range drones capable of operating over more than 3,000 km.

Iran closes Strait of Hormuz over ceasefire violations - MEHR

Iran's top joint military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said on Saturday that the Strait of Hormuz would be closed to vessel traffic, citing alleged violations of a ceasefire agreement by the U.S. and Israel, Iran's Mehr state news agency reported. It said that the closure was the "first step" in response to what it ⁠described as breaches of commitments and warned that further measures would be taken if "aggression" continued.

Europe swelters under heatwave, France restricts alcohol consumption

A punishing heatwave sweeping across much of Europe prompted a partial alcohol ban in France, nationwide warnings in Germany and the closure of a soccer fan zone in Spain, as temperatures climbed towards record levels. France was expecting 35 of its 96 departments or regions to ⁠declare red heatwave alerts on Sunday with temperatures of 39 to 40 degrees Celsius (102-104 Fahrenheit) expected from the southwest through ⁠the Paris region into Burgundy, with some areas possibly reaching 41C.

Three people die in single story pavilion fire in London

Three people have died following a fire in White City, London, which involved a single-story pavilion, the London Fire Brigade said on Saturday. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade's specialist fire investigation officers and the Metropolitan Police Service.

Bolivia on edge after Paz declares emergency to clear protest gridlock

Tensions soared in Bolivia on Saturday after President Rodrigo Paz declared a state of emergency, allowing security forces to begin clearing protesters' roadblocks that have paralyzed the economy over the past 50 ‌days and left at least 14 people dead. In an early morning address, Paz ‌said the anti-government blockades were no longer a social protest but an organized attempt to destabilize Bolivia's democracy.

Chicago police investigate shooting that left 12 injured

An apparent drive-by shooting in Chicago injured at least 12 people ​on Friday night, police said. The shooting occurred near Princeton Park on the city's South Side.