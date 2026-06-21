Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Obama celebrates opening of his presidential museum with call to citizenship

Former U.S. President Barack Obama, celebrating a new museum and civic center dedicated to his eight years in the White House, called on Americans to resist the forces of political cynicism and division and instead embrace "our ​shared responsibilities as citizens." The 44th U.S. president, who left office nearly a decade ago, led a crowd of thousands on Thursday attending a music-filled grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center, a lakefront Chicago campus of granite, nature and ​art honoring and archiving his administration.

Exclusive-White House delays release of US voting machine study as midterms near

White House officials have for months delayed ‌the release of a ​U.S. government report that outlines what it describes as significant vulnerabilities in the nation's voting machines ahead of the November midterms, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The report, produced by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, concludes that voting machines could be further safeguarded by, for example, updating their software, the sources said. It does not say the vulnerabilities have led to votes flipping, but examines security gaps in how the machines are used during U.S. elections.

Soccer-How a warm World Cup welcome is endearing the US to fans

Ahead of the World Cup, many international fans were sceptical of the idea of the U.S. as co-hosts for soccer's biggest tournament. There were worries over visa access, high costs, gun violence, a lack ‌of local interest in the sport and more. While those worries have not been entirely dispelled, as the tournament has got under way social media has been flooded with posts from fans visiting the country for the first time and discovering something more positive - a distinctive culture of 24-hour retail, free soda refills, chicken wings dipped in ranch dressing and a warm welcome from Americans.

Mangione, accused CEO killer, withdraws mental health defense plans for now

Luigi Mangione, the man accused of gunning down a health insurance executive on a Manhattan sidewalk, is for now withdrawing plans to argue at trial that he was undergoing an extreme mental health crisis at the time of the alleged killing, according to a Friday court filing. Mangione, 28, is accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a hotel in Midtown in December 2024. The brazen killing was widely condemned by public officials but became emblematic of Americans’ frustration with rising healthcare costs and health insurance industry practices.

Swimming-American Douglass breaks 50m freestyle world record

American Kate Douglass broke Olympic champion Sarah Sjostrom's ‌women's 50 metres freestyle world record on Friday at a U.S. Pro Swim Series event in Indianapolis. The 24-year-old, who won the 200m breaststroke gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, clocked 23.59 seconds to better the 23.61 set by Swede Sjostrom at the 2023 world championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Pentagon tells US lawmakers it needs $80 billion for Iran war and other bills, WSJ reports

The U.S. Department of Defense needs $80 billion to cover costs from the Iran war as well as ‌other non-war-related bills, Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg told lawmakers in phone calls this week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. A full U.S. supplemental request, which will include money for the Pentagon as well as non-defense priorities such as farm and disaster relief, could be sent to lawmakers in the coming days, the newspaper added.

Golf-Tough start for Scheffler in bid for career Slam, play suspended due to darkness at US Open

Scottie Scheffler endured a shaky start in his bid for a career Grand Slam in first-round U.S. Open action on Thursday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, as Americans Sam Stevens and Max McGreevy shared the clubhouse lead with amateur Ryder Cowan, all carding a two-under par 68 before play was suspended due to darkness. Scheffler, a two-time Masters winner, is making his first attempt at completing the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors after winning last year's PGA Championship and British Open but trailed the top of the leaderboard with a two-over par 72 after the first round.

President of Wisconsin's largest mosque released from ICE detention

Islamic Society of Milwaukee President Salah Sarsour, a Palestinian American detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in March, was released from detention on Thursday after an ⁠order by a federal judge. "Mr. ​Sarsour has raised a 'substantial' First Amendment (free speech) retaliation claim, which could render his detention unlawful," U.S. District Court Judge James Patrick Hanlon said in ⁠the ruling on Thursday. The judge was appointed by President Donald Trump during his first term.

Texas's Camp Mystic had no evacuation plans on night of deadly floods, report finds

Camp Mystic, the Christian summer camp for girls in Texas where 28 people were killed in a 2025 flash flood, did not have written emergency evacuation plans and poorly trained its staff, according to a report released by the Texas Legislature on Thursday. With the proper plans and counselor training required by state law, there would have been time to evacuate the cabins and for campers to head to high ground safely on foot, the ⁠report concluded.

Trump tells Axios he no longer views Anthropic as national security threat

U.S. President Donald Trump said he might have viewed artificial intelligence company Anthropic as a national security threat last week, but he no longer does, according to an interview with "The Axios Show" published on Friday. Senior Anthropic technical staff were scheduled to meet with Trump administration officials earlier this week to discuss a dispute over foreign access to its most advanced AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5. The company last week disabled access for all users to those models after Trump ordered Anthropic ​to block foreign nationals from accessing them.

For US Vice President JD Vance, Iran talks could shape political rise

U.S. Vice President JD Vance is poised to take on his biggest role yet on the international stage as President Donald Trump's chief negotiator to end the three-month war with Iran, a moment that could shape Vance’s prospects as a White House successor. The two nations agreed to a provisional peace agreement on Wednesday that suspended hostilities but ⁠left core issues unresolved, deferring decisions on Iran's nuclear program, its support for regional armed proxies and the economically vital Strait of Hormuz to 60 days of talks.

Chicago police investigate shooting that left 12 injured

An apparent drive-by shooting in Chicago injured at least 12 people on Friday night, police said. The shooting occurred near Princeton Park on the city's South Side.

US military says three killed in its strike on vessel in Eastern Pacific

The U.S. military said on Thursday its strike on a vessel in the Eastern Pacific killed three males, marking the latest such attack that human rights groups call extrajudicial killings and Washington casts as ⁠targeting of "narco-terrorists." Here are ​some details:

Maine Democrats pick progressive Dunlap in key House race after Golden exit

Maine Democrats nominated state auditor Matthew Dunlap to run in the state's 2nd Congressional District, a closely watched race that could help decide control of the U.S. House of Representatives in November, U.S. media projected on Friday. The largely rural district is one of a small number of competitive seats expected to shape the balance of power in Congress, with Democrats defending a district that has leaned Republican at the presidential level.

Dali chief engineer reaches deferred prosecution deal over 2024 Key bridge collapse

The chief engineer of the cargo ship Dali that destroyed Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge in a March 2024 collision that killed six construction workers reached a deferred prosecution agreement, the government said on Thursday. The Justice Department said Karthikeyan Deenadayalan admitted to failing to report a hazardous condition to the U.S. Coast Guard, including that he was aware the 984-foot ship used an unsafe fuel supply pump. Last month, a federal grand jury indicted ⁠two foreign operators and a shoreside superintendent in the incident.

The paint is already peeling in Trump's renovated Washington Reflecting Pool

The paint on Washington's newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Thursday was peeling away from the bottom and into the algae-tinted water, less than two weeks after President Donald Trump announced the job's completion. The historic pool was drained and refinished in a $14.7 million no-bid contract this year as part of Trump's sweeping plans to remake the U.S.'s capital city, ⁠which includes tearing down the East Wing of the White House to make space for a new ballroom and building a massive arch near ⁠Arlington National Cemetery, which honors the nation's war dead and other prominent Americans.

US court rules Ohio can restrict children's use of social media

Ohio can implement a law requiring social media companies, including Meta Platforms' Instagram, to obtain parental consent before allowing children under 16 to use their platforms, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Thursday. A 2-1 panel of the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a lower-court ruling that had put the law on hold at the request of the tech industry trade group NetChoice. The panel found the law did not violate free speech protections under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

US appeals court blocks Trump admin from enacting new plans to slash consumer watchdog staff

A federal appeals ‌court on Friday blocked the Trump administration's plans to immediately slash the workforce at the U.S. ‌Consumer Financial Protection Bureau by about two-thirds, delivering a setback to the White House's protracted efforts to shrink the consumer watchdog. The order from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit came in response to a revised plan the ​Justice Department submitted in late March following repeated legal defeats over its plans to decimate if not eliminate the CFPB.