Around 20 drown in France as people seek relief from heatwave

At least 20 people have drowned in unsupervised areas in France since the weekend, as a heatwave sweeps across Europe, prompting warnings from authorities.

Reuters | Around People Have Drowned While Swimming In Unsupervised Areas In France Since The Weekend | Updated: 23-06-2026 12:23 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 12:23 IST
Around 20 drown in France as people seek relief from heatwave
  • Country:
  • France

​Around 20 ​people ‌have drowned while ​swimming in unsupervised areas in ‌France since the weekend, authorities said on Tuesday, as people tried ‌to escape a heatwave sweeping ‌across large parts of Europe. Much of France was set to ⁠experience ​temperatures ⁠around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on ⁠Tuesday, forecaster MeteoFrance said.

"There have ​been around 20 deaths since ⁠last weekend," French sports minister Marina ⁠Ferrari ​told France Inter radio. "To go swimming in unauthorised ⁠areas, during a heatwave, is not ⁠something ⁠to take lightly," she added.

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