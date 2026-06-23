Around 20 drown in France as people seek relief from heatwave

Around People Have Drowned While Swimming In Unsupervised Areas In France Since The Weekend

​Around 20 ​people ‌have drowned while ​swimming in unsupervised areas in ‌France since the weekend, authorities said on Tuesday, as people tried ‌to escape a heatwave sweeping ‌across large parts of Europe. Much of France was set to ⁠experience ​temperatures ⁠around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on ⁠Tuesday, forecaster MeteoFrance said.

"There have ​been around 20 deaths since ⁠last weekend," French sports minister Marina ⁠Ferrari ​told France Inter radio. "To go swimming in unauthorised ⁠areas, during a heatwave, is not ⁠something ⁠to take lightly," she added.