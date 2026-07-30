U.S. Resumes Vaccine Aid to Global Health Alliance

The U.S. has decided to release $600 million in funds for vaccines to Gavi, a global health alliance, after overcoming safety concerns. This decision, reversing an earlier halt, came after Gavi committed to transition from mercury-containing vaccines and expand access to mercury-free alternatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 04:48 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 04:48 IST
U.S. Resumes Vaccine Aid to Global Health Alliance
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration announced on Wednesday the release of $600 million to Gavi, a global alliance aiding vaccine distribution in poor countries. This decision follows withheld funds due to safety concerns raised by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized re-engaging with Gavi to support children's health worldwide. The funds were released after Gavi agreed to phase out mercury-based preservatives in vaccines, which had been a contentious issue among anti-vaccine groups.

Despite Gavi's commitments, Kennedy has continued to express skepticism about vaccine safety. The U.S. previously held a significant financial role in Gavi, accounting for around 13% of its funding. The restart of funding also signifies a potential return of the U.S. to an influential position on the Gavi board, contingent upon ongoing reforms and accountability.

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