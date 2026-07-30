Small Firms, Big Digital Divide: The Industry 4.0 Reality Check

Industrial small and medium-sized enterprises are being pushed toward a manufacturing future built around connected machinery, cloud platforms, artificial intelligence, real-time data and automated production. The promise is considerable: higher productivity, lower energy use, stronger supply chains and access to more demanding markets. However, the transition is exposing a widening divide between firms that can absorb new technologies and those that can only purchase them.

A study titled "Technological Capabilities and Digital Transformation of Industrial SMEs Toward Sustainable Adaptation to Industry 4.0 Environment: A Theory-Building Approach," published in the journal Sustainability, argues that the decisive issue is not simply access to technology. Written by José Toscano-Romero, Danilo Chavez and Sylvia Novillo-Villegas, the research reviews 117 peer-reviewed articles published between 2000 and April 2025 to identify the capabilities and conditions that determine whether industrial SMEs can move toward Industry 4.0 successfully.

Digital transformation is accumulated rather than purchased. Firms need strategy, skilled workers, reliable data, compatible infrastructure, leadership and a culture willing to experiment. Without those foundations, advanced equipment can become an expensive island of automation rather than a source of sustainable competitiveness.

Industry 4.0 Is a Capability Test, Not a Technology Race

Industry 4.0 is presented as a collection of technologies: artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, cloud computing, robotics, big-data analytics, simulation and additive manufacturing. The study reframes it as a capability-building process.

The authors group the capabilities required by industrial SMEs into four connected areas. The first is digital transformation, including digitization, project execution and process redesign. The second is data infrastructure, covering ICT systems, cloud computing, analytics, AI, cybersecurity and blockchain. The third is cyber-physical infrastructure, such as sensors, simulation, human-machine interfaces, advanced manufacturing technologies and collaborative robots. The fourth is intrinsic capability: strategy, agility, workforce skills, research and innovation. Firms can own modern equipment while remaining digitally immature. A manufacturer that lacks standardized data, trained employees or an integration strategy may automate one production stage without improving the wider value chain.

The review found that 62.2% of the selected documents addressed digital transformation and technological capabilities, while 58.1% highlighted ICT. Strategic alignment and transformation projects appeared in 54.1%, and agility and flexibility in 48.6%. By contrast, AI and machine learning appeared in 17.6%, while cybersecurity and blockchain appeared in 18.9%.

The pattern suggests that foundations matter more than fashionable tools. AI cannot compensate for poor data, and robotics cannot solve weak production planning. For developing economies, industrial policies focused mainly on subsidizing machinery may therefore widen inequality between firms that can absorb technology and those that cannot.

The Biggest Barrier Is Not Cost Alone; It Is Organizational Readiness

Finance remains indispensable. Access to technology and financial resources appeared as a promoting factor in 82% of the reviewed documents. However, the strongest barrier was resistance to change and the absence of an innovative corporate culture, reported in 86%. Lack of knowledge and understanding of digital transformation appeared in 73% of the literature, as did shortages of financial and technological resources. Skills gaps appeared in 55%, while weak leadership and the absence of a clear senior-management vision appeared in 27%.

The figures reveal a crucial tension. SMEs need capital, but capital alone is insufficient. Digital transformation often fails when technology is treated as a procurement decision rather than an organizational change process. Smaller firms may benefit from flatter structures and shorter decision chains, but they are often highly dependent on the owner or a small leadership group. When senior managers lack knowledge of Industry 4.0, the organization may struggle to identify useful technologies, assess risk or sustain investment.

Employees also need more than machine-specific training. They must understand interconnected equipment, digital interfaces, data analysis, cybersecurity and changing production routines.

Culture sits underneath both leadership and skills. A firm that punishes experimentation, avoids collaboration or treats digital investment as a threat to existing routines will struggle to adapt. Conversely, a culture of continuous improvement can help an SME learn incrementally and make better use of limited resources.

This is why the same factor can either promote or inhibit transformation. Government support, leadership, technology access, employee skills and organizational culture all appear on both sides of the study's framework.

Small Firms Need a Capability Ladder, Not a Digital Leap

The study proposes a staged, capability-based path toward Industry 4.0. Although the framework remains theoretical, its logic is practical: SMEs should not attempt to leap directly from basic operations into fully connected smart manufacturing.

The first stage is awareness and capability initiation. Firms need to understand current processes, identify strategic needs and establish basic digital literacy. The second is incremental adoption, where they introduce manageable technologies that address clear operational problems. The third is integration and sustainability alignment, linking systems, data and environmental objectives.

Later stages move toward business-model transformation, ecosystem integration and continuous improvement. At that point, digital tools no longer support isolated tasks; they reshape products, services, supplier relationships and decision-making.

The sequence matters because technological capability is cumulative. A company cannot use real-time analytics effectively if its data are incomplete. It cannot integrate suppliers into a digital platform if its internal systems are fragmented. It cannot automate responsibly if it has not considered workforce impacts or cybersecurity.

The model also places sustainability inside the transformation process rather than treating it as an automatic outcome. Industry 4.0 can reduce waste, improve energy efficiency, optimize maintenance and lower emissions. But it can also increase electricity demand, create electronic waste, displace workers or lock firms into expensive vendors.

Firms therefore need to connect technology investments to environmental, social and economic indicators such as energy use, material waste, safety, job quality, productivity and cost. Digital maturity should be judged by whether the business creates more resilient and responsible value, not by the number of connected devices on the factory floor.

Policy Must Finance Learning, Not Just Machines

Governments and development institutions should support capability formation as aggressively as equipment acquisition. Short-term interventions could include digital-readiness assessments, affordable advisory services, workforce training, cybersecurity support and access to shared laboratories or technology centers. Financing should be staged, allowing firms to build basic capabilities before taking on expensive systems with uncertain returns.

Universities, technical institutes and larger manufacturers can provide shared training, demonstration factories, supplier-development programs and regional innovation hubs. These arrangements can reduce the cost of experimentation and help firms avoid unsuitable investments.

Development banks and international organizations should also rethink how they evaluate digital industrial projects. A loan for machinery is easy to count, but success depends on leadership, worker skills, process redesign, data governance and market strategy. Support packages should therefore combine finance with technical assistance and organizational development.

The study has limitations. It is a semi-systematic review rather than an empirical test of the proposed roadmap. The evidence is geographically uneven: Europe accounted for 57 study participations and Asia 25, while Africa and Oceania had only one each. Its conclusions thus reflect regions with stronger research systems and more mature industrial ecosystems.

Frequency in the literature also shows research attention, not causal weight. Future studies should test the framework across industries, income levels and firm sizes, particularly in Africa and other underrepresented regions.

That said, the research offers a valuable correction to the prevailing Industry 4.0 narrative. Small manufacturers are not lagging simply because they have fewer robots, sensors or AI tools. They are often constrained by mutually reinforcing weaknesses: limited finance, weak skills, uncertain leadership, poor infrastructure and thin innovation networks.