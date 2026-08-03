Gauteng Urges Parents to Back HPV Vaccine Drive in Schools

The Gauteng Department of Health has called on parents, caregivers and legal guardians to return signed consent forms so eligible schoolgirls can receive the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, a proven measure that protects against cervical cancer. The vaccination campaign is running at public and independent schools across the province until 9 October 2026, giving thousands of learners the opportunity to receive free protection against one of the most common cancers affecting women.

Campaign Targets Grade 5 Girls Across Gauteng

The vaccination programme is being offered to all eligible Grade 5 girls aged nine years and older. Health officials said a single dose of the HPV vaccine provides strong protection against HPV infection, greatly reducing the risk of developing cervical cancer later in life.

The department stressed that cervical cancer remains one of South Africa's most common cancers among women, despite being largely preventable through vaccination and regular screening. HPV affects both men and women, with virus types 16 and 18 responsible for more than 70% of cervical cancer cases. The vaccine used in the public health programme, Cervarix, protects against these high-risk strains and has been shown to be both safe and effective.

Research Highlights Strong Health Benefits

The department pointed to findings published in The Lancet Global Health, which showed that South Africa's school-based HPV vaccination programme reduced infections caused by HPV types 16 and 18 by 83% among young women, including those living with HIV. The results underline the importance of maintaining high vaccination coverage to protect future generations from cervical cancer.

Health officials believe these findings reinforce the value of the national vaccination programme and demonstrate how early immunisation can significantly reduce disease risk over time.

Consent Forms Remain the Biggest Challenge

More than 80,000 girls received the HPV vaccine during the 2025/26 campaign, though the programme also faced several obstacles. Vaccination teams experienced reduced access to some schools, while learner absenteeism on vaccination days meant 1,830 girls missed their appointments. The department also reported that 24,327 parental consent forms were not returned, preventing many eligible learners from being vaccinated.

Officials added that misinformation and vaccine hesitancy also contributed to lower vaccination rates in some communities, making public awareness and parental support essential for the success of the campaign.

Parents Encouraged to Act Without Delay

The department reminded families that no learner will receive the vaccine without a signed consent form, except for learners aged 12 years and older, who may provide their own consent under national health guidelines. Even so, parents and caregivers are encouraged to remain actively involved in the decision-making process.

Health authorities have urged parents to read the information sent home by schools, complete the consent forms and return them promptly so eligible learners do not miss the opportunity to receive lifelong protection against cervical cancer.