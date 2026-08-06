Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

US Senate confirms Schwartz as CDC director

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed Dr. Erica Schwartz as director of the U.S. CDC, handing the Trump administration a rare win after repeated failed attempts to fill top health posts. Schwartz, President Donald Trump's third pick to run the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was confirmed 51-44. She ​will be the first permanent CDC director since Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. last year fired Trump's second pick, Susan Monarez, after less than a month over a clash on vaccine policy.

Novo Nordisk wins Dutch court injunction in semaglutide patent ​infringement case

Novo Nordisk said on Wednesday it had won a preliminary injunction against Ceban Ziekenhuisfarmacie from a district court in the Netherlands in a patent infringement case involving a ‌compounded semaglutide nasal ​spray. Semaglutide is the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy.

Lilly beats estimates on resilient demand for injectable GLP-1 drugs, widens gap with Novo

Sales of Eli Lilly's Zepbound and Mounjaro injectable weight-loss and diabetes drugs soared during the second quarter, easily beating Wall Street estimates and widening the gap with Danish rival Novo Nordisk. The trillion-dollar company also posted better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year revenue forecast, and its shares were up 3.6%.

Why Congo's Ebola outbreak is spreading faster than previous epidemics

The Ebola epidemic in Democratic Republic of Congo is on track to surpass 4,000 cases this week and has been described as the fastest spreading on record since it was officially declared in May. It is already the world's second-largest epidemic after West Africa's 2014-16 outbreak in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, when the World Health Organization recorded more than ‌28,000 cases and 11,000 deaths.

McKesson raises annual profit forecast on strong growth in specialty drug business

Drug distributor McKesson on Wednesday raised its annual profit forecast after beating first-quarter earnings estimates, on strength in its oncology and specialty drug businesses. The company now expects fiscal 2027 adjusted profit to be in the range of $44.20 to $45 per share, from its previous projection of $43.80 to $44.60 per share. Analysts were expecting a profit of $44.26 per share, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Sandoz gains on strong biosimilar growth, touts 'golden decade'

Swiss generic drug maker Sandoz reported a 9% jump in second-quarter net sales on Wednesday, driven by strong growth in biosimilars as patents expire for popular medicines, boosting the shares. Net sales amounted to $3.01 billion, compared with the $2.99 billion analysts expected in a Vara-compiled consensus, lifting the shares around 7% in early trade.

CDC expands largest known cyclosporiasis outbreak to 15 states, Washington Post reports

The U.S. CDC is adding six more states to the cyclosporiasis outbreak linked to iceberg lettuce, widening the number of affected states to 15, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing three individuals familiar with the investigation. The outbreak, among the largest caused by foodborne illness in recent U.S. history, has ‌produced more than 10,468 laboratory-confirmed cases and 12,255 suspected cases nationwide, the CDC website showed. The agency's surveillance lags state reporting by several weeks.

India's Manipal Health jumps on market debut, valuing hospital chain at $9 billion

Manipal Health Enterprises rose sharply in its market debut on Wednesday, valuing India's largest multispecialty hospital network at about $9.03 billion. The shares rose as much as 10.7% to 653.10 rupees on the National Stock Exchange of India, compared with the issue price of 590 rupees. India's benchmark Nifty was trading 0.06% higher.

US cyclosporiasis probe linked to lettuce ‌widens to 15 states

U.S. health authorities have widened their probe into a cyclosporiasis outbreak tied to iceberg lettuce from central Mexico after detecting cases in six additional states, raising the total to 15 states, the FDA and CDC said on Wednesday. The newly linked states are Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, New Hampshire and North Carolina, the source said.

Exclusive-'No discussions' over AstraZeneca-Bristol Myers deal, senior source says

There are "no discussions" ongoing between AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers Squibb over a potential deal, a senior source close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, quashing the prospect of a mooted mega merger between the drugmakers. "There is no deal between AstraZeneca and BMS. There never was a deal to be done, and there are no discussions between the companies," said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Mexico investigating tourist hub for cyclospora after UK alert

Mexico's health ministry is testing food and water at more than a dozen hotels in the tourist hub of Quintana Roo after British health authorities reported cases of cyclosporiasis in travelers who had stayed there, the ministry said on Wednesday. The ministry said that results from the laboratory analysis would be released once testing is complete. Mexico has logged 33 cases of cyclosporiasis, which causes stomach illness, across several states.

AI finds previously undetected health risks during sleep studies

We also report on another promising experimental non-opioid pain drug for use following surgery. AI HELPS FIND UNTAPPED HEALTH PREDICTORS ⁠IN SLEEP STUDIES

CVS profit outlook ​overshadows strong quarter, shares fall

CVS Health reported better-than-expected second-quarter results on Wednesday, but its updated 2026 forecast and 2027 profit outlook appeared to underwhelm some investors, ⁠and its shares fell nearly 6%. The company increased its 2026 earnings forecast to $7.90 to $8.10 per share, raising both ends by 60 cents, which was less than the magnitude of the second-quarter beat, and set the new 2027 earnings bar of at least $8.44 per share.

India's Aurobindo Pharma posts quarterly profit rise on anti-retroviral drug demand

Indian drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma reported a 25.2% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by steady domestic demand, especially for its anti-retroviral drugs used to treat HIV infections. Here are more details:

US FDA approves first mRNA flu shot from Moderna

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Moderna's flu vaccine for people aged 50 and older, the company said on Wednesday, marking ⁠the first approval of a messenger RNA-based vaccine for seasonal flu. The shot, mFlusiva, was given a traditional approval for adults aged 50 to 64, and an accelerated approval for those 65 years and older.

Mexican jalapenos tied to Salmonella outbreak in 27 US states

U.S. health officials are investigating a Salmonella outbreak linked to Mexican jalapeno peppers that has sickened 345 people in 27 states, prompting supplier Coast Citrus Distributors to recall peppers sent to restaurants including Chipotle Mexican Grill and QDOBA. Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said 36 hospitalizations and no deaths have been reported, while the investigation remains ongoing.

Amgen second-quarter ​sales rise 9%, profit tops Street view

Amgen on Tuesday reported second-quarter sales rose 9%, driven by demand for cholesterol drug Repatha, bone drug Evenity and medications for rare diseases, as the company continues to develop experimental weight-loss drug MariTide. The California-based biotech said it has discontinued development of a different obesity candidate known as AMG 513, which was in early-stage clinical testing.

Charles River lifts profit forecast on improving biotech demand

Charles River Laboratories raised its annual profit forecast on Wednesday after the contract drug developer ⁠beat quarterly profit and revenue estimates on stronger demand for its drug discovery and development services from biotechs. Shares of the company were up 11.6% at $261.37.

Merck posts better-than-expected second-quarter results on Keytruda strength

Merck reported higher-than-expected second-quarter sales on Tuesday and raised its full-year revenue forecast on the strength of its top-selling cancer treatment Keytruda. The U.S. drugmaker reported quarterly revenue of $16.61 billion, up 5% from a year earlier and above analysts' average estimate of $16.36 billion, according to LSEG data.

Novo CEO looks to speed up R&D as share drop shows gap with Lilly

Novo Nordisk CEO Mike Doustdar sought to reassure investors on Wednesday that the drugmaker can strengthen its pipeline, pledging faster research and bolt-on acquisitions after an upgraded 2026 outlook failed to lift sentiment. The ⁠Danish drugmaker raised ​its full-year profit and sales outlook, but investors focused instead on slightly weaker-than-expected sales for its new Wegovy pill and another setback for next-generation obesity drug CagriSema.

Steris to invest $600 million in new North Carolina chemicals manufacturing hub

Medical equipment maker Steris said on Wednesday it will invest $600 million to build a manufacturing and distribution hub in North Carolina for chemicals used by healthcare and pharmaceutical customers. The company plans to move its existing chemicals operations from St. Louis, Missouri and Plymouth, Minnesota to the new facility after the project is completed.

India's Biocon posts more than fourfold jump in quarterly profit on strong biosimilars growth

Indian biopharmaceutical company Biocon reported a more than fourfold jump in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday on strong revenue growth from its biosimilars segment. Consolidated net profit climbed to 1.41 billion rupees ($14.72 million) in the three months ended June 30.

Solventum to hive off healthcare software business, raises profit forecast

Solventum, one of the largest providers of hospital consumables and sterilization devices, said on Wednesday it is planning to separate its health information systems business as part of its ongoing turnaround strategy. The company also raised its full-year forecast for organic sales and ⁠adjusted profit, driven by strong demand for its wound care and sterilization products.

MetLife profit rises on underwriting strength, volume growth

Life insurer MetLife posted a jump in second-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday, powered by strong underwriting and broad volume growth, with standout results in Asia and Latin America. The industry has continued to benefit from resilient demand, robust sales growth and disciplined underwriting, while elevated interest rates have lifted investment returns.

US will nearly double financial commitment to Ebola response

The U.S. State Department on Wednesday nearly doubled its financial commitment to the ⁠Ebola response in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, announcing plans to provide an additional $242 million to combat the second-largest outbreak of the disease in history. State Department ⁠spokesperson Tommy Pigott told reporters that the money would fund up to six months of activity and bring the total amount of direct U.S. assistance to $512 million.

Cencora lifts annual profit view on strong demand for specialty medicines

U.S. drug distributor Cencora raised its annual adjusted profit forecast on Wednesday after quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations, driven by strong demand for specialty medicines, sending its shares up 3.7% in morning trade. Here are the details:

Pfizer beats earnings estimates, targets $2.5 billion in additional cost cuts

Pfizer reported better-than-expected second-quarter results on Tuesday, powered by strong demand for blood thinner Eliquis and recently acquired drugs, and announced plans for an additional $2.5 billion in cost-cutting. The New York-based drugmaker expects $9.7 billion in total net savings from its cost reductions through 2029 as it seeks to offset declining COVID-related revenue and restore sustainable growth.

Chipotle says annual targets do ‌not include impact of Minnesota salmonella outbreak

Chipotle Mexican Grill said on Wednesday its annual targets shared last ‌week did not include the financial impact from the salmonella outbreak in Minnesota, which resulted in the burrito chain pulling jalepenos at some of its restaurants. Here are some details:

US FDA approves Takeda's sleep disorder pill

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Takeda Pharmaceuticals' oral drug for narcolepsy, ​the health regulator said on Wednesday, backing the first treatment that targets all the symptoms of the rare sleep disorder. Here are more details: