Progressive El-Sayed wins Michigan primary in jolt to Democrats, US media project
Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive candidate, won Michigan's U.S. Senate primary, giving the Democratic Party's anti-establishment message a boost ahead of November's midterm elections.
- Country:
- United States
The Democratic Party's progressive wing scored a high-profile victory when Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan's U.S. Senate primary, U.S. media projectedon Wednesday, giving its anti-establishment message a boost ahead of November's midterm elections. El-Sayed, whose message focused on healthcare, the economy and an end to unconditional military aid to Israel, was the first progressive to win a statewide primary in a state that President Donald Trump carried in 2024. Tuesday's vote, billed as a defining test of the party's direction, became an election-night cliffhanger before U.S. media projected early on Wednesday that El-Sayed had narrowly prevailed over U.S. Representative Haley Stevens, a moderate supported by Democratic leaders and pro-Israel groups. The race served as a battleground between progressives and moderates over support for Israel, an issue that has played out in primaries nationwide this year. But unlike contests in liberal bastions, this was a statewide race in a Midwestern swing state for a seat Democrats must win if they have any hopes of securing a Senate majority in November. Stevens benefited from tens of millions of dollars in spending by a pro-Israel super PAC, and her supporters argued she was the more electable candidate in the general election, when she will face Republican Mike Rogers, a former U.S. representative.
Analysts had said one significant factor in El-Sayed's favor was that Michigan is home to some of the country's largest Arab American communities, where hostility to Israel runs deep. The result is likely to be scrutinized by prospective 2028 presidential contenders searching for a message to reconnect with voters after the party's loss to Trump in the 2024 presidential election.
El-Sayed's victory could intensify debate within Democratic ranks over the political appeal of economic populism, anti-establishment campaigning and a tougher approach toward Israel.