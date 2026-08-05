AP projects progressive Abdul El-Sayed wins Michigan Democratic Senate primary
Progressive Abdul El-Sayed has been projected to win the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, setting up a November showdown with Republican Mike Rogers.
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The Associated Press projected on Wednesday that progressive Abdul El-Sayed has won the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, defeating U.S. Representative Haley Stevens, and will face Republican Mike Rogers in the November midterm elections.
NBC News previously projected El-Sayed the victor in the race.