AP projects progressive Abdul El-Sayed wins Michigan Democratic Senate primary

The ‌Associated Press projected on Wednesday that progressive Abdul ‌El-Sayed has ‌won the Democratic primary for the U.S. ⁠Senate ​in ⁠Michigan, defeating U.S. Representative ⁠Haley Stevens, and ​will face Republican Mike Rogers ⁠in the ⁠November ​midterm elections.

NBC News previously ⁠projected El-Sayed the victor ⁠in ⁠the race.