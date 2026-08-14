Wolves in White Coats: Uncovering the Financial Incentives Behind Pediatric Gender-Affirming Care

A report by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services alleges improper billing practices by healthcare providers offering gender-affirming care for minors. It claims this care has been incorrectly billed under unrelated diagnoses, leading to insurer payments. The report suggests that such practices create substantial revenue opportunities for healthcare providers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 03:16 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 03:16 IST
Wolves in White Coats: Uncovering the Financial Incentives Behind Pediatric Gender-Affirming Care
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The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services accused numerous hospitals and healthcare providers of improper billing practices related to gender-affirming care. The department has referred these cases to the Office of Inspector General and the Justice Department for further investigation.

A report titled 'Wolves in White Coats,' released by HHS, indicates some treatments were inappropriately billed under unspecified conditions or based on early puberty diagnoses. The report suggests that these diagnostics led to payments from both private and government health plans, with treatments being administered to minors aged 9 to 17.

HHS highlighted that the increasing demand for gender care among minors has made it a significant revenue stream for hospitals, citing nearly $120 million billed since 2019. This highlights a financial incentive for more frequent billing of gender-related treatments, a contention also supported by the conservative medical advocacy organization, Do No Harm.

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