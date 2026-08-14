Clash of Titans: Hodgkinson and Werro Face Off in 800m Final

Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson reached the women's 800 metres final at the European Athletics Championships, as did rival Audrey Werro following an appeal after a fall. The final promises an exciting contest between Hodgkinson, Werro, and Femke Broeders-Bol, making it one of the championship's most anticipated events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 04:08 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 04:08 IST
Clash of Titans: Hodgkinson and Werro Face Off in 800m Final
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson smoothly advanced into the women's 800 metres final at the European Athletics Championships. Her rival, Audrey Werro, was reinstated into the final following a successful appeal after a dramatic tumble.

Werro, who posted the fastest women's 800m time in 43 years earlier this season, was leading the semi-final but fell on the final bend. Despite finishing last, officials later reinstated her after review showed France's Anais Bourgoin caused the fall.

Hodgkinson won her semi-final comfortably and will face tough competition from Werro and double world champion Femke Broeders-Bol. The 800m final is set to be a thrilling contest, with all eyes on Hodgkinson, Werro, and Broeders-Bol.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Treasury Unveils Unprecedented Measures Against Iran

U.S. Treasury Unveils Unprecedented Measures Against Iran

United States
2
Countdown to Consensus: Canada-U.S. Trade Talks Progress Amid Tariff Threats

Countdown to Consensus: Canada-U.S. Trade Talks Progress Amid Tariff Threats

United States
3
Turbulence in Paradise: Cook Islands' Political Balancing Act

Turbulence in Paradise: Cook Islands' Political Balancing Act

Cook Islands
4
China's Electric Trucks: A Surge Fueled by War and Oil Prices

China's Electric Trucks: A Surge Fueled by War and Oil Prices

China

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Inside AI’s ‘Dials of Belief’: How Chatbots Could Steer Human Thinking

Growth Helps, Joblessness Hurts: The Economics Behind Jordan’s Gender Gap

AI, Microbiomes and the Race to Reinvent African Livestock Farming

Who Controls AI? The New Battle for Digital Sovereignty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026