Clash of Titans: Hodgkinson and Werro Face Off in 800m Final
Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson reached the women's 800 metres final at the European Athletics Championships, as did rival Audrey Werro following an appeal after a fall. The final promises an exciting contest between Hodgkinson, Werro, and Femke Broeders-Bol, making it one of the championship's most anticipated events.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson smoothly advanced into the women's 800 metres final at the European Athletics Championships. Her rival, Audrey Werro, was reinstated into the final following a successful appeal after a dramatic tumble.
Werro, who posted the fastest women's 800m time in 43 years earlier this season, was leading the semi-final but fell on the final bend. Despite finishing last, officials later reinstated her after review showed France's Anais Bourgoin caused the fall.
Hodgkinson won her semi-final comfortably and will face tough competition from Werro and double world champion Femke Broeders-Bol. The 800m final is set to be a thrilling contest, with all eyes on Hodgkinson, Werro, and Broeders-Bol.