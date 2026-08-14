Amy Hunt Sprints to Victory: European Athletics Triumph

Amy Hunt of Britain claimed her second victory at the European Athletics Championships by winning the 200 meters, following her earlier win in the 100 meters. Competing against a strong field, Hunt clocked in at 22.19 seconds, with Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke taking silver and Dina Asher-Smith narrowly missing second place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 04:08 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 04:08 IST
Amy Hunt Sprints to Victory: European Athletics Triumph
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British sprinter Amy Hunt claimed victory in the women's 200 meters at the European Athletics Championships, securing her second gold medal of the tournament. This follows Hunt's earlier triumph in the 100 meters.

Hunt crossed the finish line in 22.19 seconds, holding off a strong challenge from Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke, who finished in 22.28 seconds. Dina Asher-Smith, a training partner of Hunt, narrowly missed out on the silver by a mere 0.01 seconds, marking her seventh European Championships medal.

Hunt, aged 24, aims to further her accomplishments in the upcoming 4x100m relays. Among men's events, Ireland's Mark English made history by winning the men's 800m in 1:45.26, earning Ireland's first European gold in the event. Additional podium finishes included Marino Bloudek of Croatia with silver and Mohamed Attaoui of Spain with bronze.

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