Children Make Up Half of Suspected Mpox Cases in Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau is confronting its first recorded mpox outbreak, with children emerging as a major concern as health authorities investigate dozens of suspected infections. Of the 46 suspected cases reported during the outbreak, 23 involve children younger than 15, prompting UNICEF to increase support for the country's public health response as officials work to identify infections and limit further transmission. The outbreak was declared on 4 July 2026. By 17 August, seven mpox cases had been confirmed, all among adults, with six recorded in the Autonomous Sector of Bissau and one in the Biombo Region. No deaths have been reported.

The age profile of suspected infections has raised particular concern because 16 of the 23 children under 15 are between birth and four years old, an age group that can face a greater risk of serious complications from mpox. The figures do not mean these children have been confirmed to have the virus, but they underline the importance of rapid testing, medical assessment and close monitoring while health teams investigate the outbreak.

September's school reopening adds another challenge. Children returning to classrooms and spending more time in close contact could create opportunities for transmission if infections are not identified quickly, making surveillance, family awareness and infection-prevention measures increasingly important in the weeks ahead.

Unconnected cases raise fears of hidden transmission

Health officials have found no apparent links between the confirmed cases, a pattern that suggests there may be transmission chains that surveillance teams have not yet detected. Guinea-Bissau's health surveillance system remains fragile, with important gaps in community-level case detection, contact identification, sample testing and systematic tracing of how infections are spreading.

Sandra Martins, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Guinea-Bissau, described the country's first mpox outbreak as a significant public health event even though the number of confirmed infections remains relatively small. She warned that weak surveillance creates a risk that infections could go undetected, particularly among children who may be more vulnerable to complications.

UNICEF expands support for the outbreak response

UNICEF is working with Guinea-Bissau's Ministry of Public Health, the World Health Organization and other partners as part of the government-led response. Support includes strengthening disease surveillance and contact tracing, improving infection prevention and control in health facilities, reinforcing water, sanitation and hygiene measures, and helping families receive timely and accurate information about mpox.

Public communication is especially important because recognising symptoms early can help people seek medical care sooner while reducing the chance of further spread. Families are being encouraged to seek care if a child or another household member develops symptoms such as a rash, fever or swollen lymph nodes, while following public health advice on handwashing and avoiding close contact with suspected cases. Health officials are also stressing the need to prevent stigma around people who become infected or are suspected of having mpox.

Emergency funding needed to protect vulnerable families

UNICEF says more than US$150,000 is needed to support targeted parts of the mpox response in Guinea-Bissau. Flexible emergency funding would allow critical resources to be deployed where they are most urgently required, particularly as health teams strengthen surveillance and prepare for the possibility of further infections.

Early detection, appropriate care and practical prevention measures can help control mpox and reduce transmission. For Guinea-Bissau, the immediate challenge is finding infections that may currently be hidden while giving health workers, families and communities the information and resources needed to protect children during the country's first encounter with an mpox outbreak.