South Korea Urges North to Halt Slander for Peace

South Korea's presidential office urged North Korea to stop unnecessary slander and work towards peace on the Korean Peninsula. This call follows criticisms from Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader, against President Lee Jae Myung for allegedly double-dealing comments on U.S.-South Korea military drills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 10:41 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 10:41 IST
South Korea Urges North to Halt Slander for Peace
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South Korea's presidential office has issued a call to North Korea, urging it to cease what it describes as 'unnecessary slander' and to work together for peace on the Korean Peninsula. This appeal was reported by South Korean media on Friday.

The statement was prompted by remarks from Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. She had criticized South Korean President Lee Jae Myung for what she termed 'double-dealing' comments regarding the scaling back of joint military exercises with the United States.

This diplomatic tension highlights the ongoing complexity in the relationships between the two Koreas, especially in the context of military cooperation with external powers such as the United States.

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