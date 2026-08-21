Climate Change Fuels Expansion of Disease-Carrying Insects

Global warming is increasingly facilitating the spread of the tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) and chikungunya viruses, according to Bavarian Nordic's chief executive.

Strong demand for vaccines against these diseases benefits the company, with chikungunya vaccine sales soaring by 415% in Q2. TBE is expanding northward from its traditional base in southern Germany, entering Scandinavia due to milder climates.

Chikungunya, common in Asia and South America, is now moving into Europe and the U.S., with mosquito carriers present. Environmental factors, particularly temperature, play a crucial role in its transmission, signaling the diseases' future prevalence in southern Europe.