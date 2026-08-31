Africa’s Traditional Medicine Could Bring Quality Health Care Closer to Millions

As Africa observed the 24th African Traditional Medicine Day on 31 August, health leaders, researchers and traditional practitioners gathered around a question that affects millions of families: can Africa's healing knowledge become a stronger part of universal health coverage? The discussion, titled 'Reflection on Research and Development Efforts of Traditional Medicine Towards Achieving Universal Health Coverage in the African Region,' was convened by the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre and the WHO Regional Office for Africa.

The conversation presented traditional medicine as a living health system shaped by community experience, biodiversity and knowledge passed through generations. Participants argued that it could strengthen primary health care and widen access to affordable, culturally familiar services when supported by scientific research, effective regulation, ethical safeguards and sustained investment.

A Trusted First Door to Health Care

Traditional health practitioners are often the first people families approach when illness occurs, especially in rural communities where clinics may be distant, understaffed or unaffordable. Their role includes caring for mothers during pregnancy and childbirth, treating common health concerns, offering emotional support and guiding people through practices rooted in local culture.

Chief Temitayo Faruq Erogbogbo, Baaloro of Ikorodu Kingdom, described trust as a form of health infrastructure. His point reflected the close relationships many traditional practitioners have built within their communities. They often understand local languages, customs, family structures and beliefs in ways that allow patients to feel recognised rather than judged.

This trust could help health systems reach people who might otherwise delay care or remain outside formal services. Collaboration between traditional practitioners and biomedical professionals could also improve referrals, health education, disease prevention and early identification of dangerous symptoms. Such partnerships would need clear rules defining responsibilities, patient protections and the kinds of treatment that can be provided safely.

Research Can Turn Knowledge into Reliable Care

Africa holds some of the world's richest medicinal biodiversity, and a vast store of traditional health knowledge, yet much of this potential remains poorly documented or insufficiently studied. Participants called for stronger research that can examine the safety, effectiveness, dosage, quality and possible side effects of traditional therapies.

Professor Martins Emeje, Director-General of the Nigeria Natural Medicine Development Agency and Co-Chair of the WHO Strategic and Technical Advisory Group for Traditional, Complementary and Integrative Medicine, joined Chief Erogbogbo in the discussion moderated by Kenyan youth researcher and entrepreneur Fionah Njeri. Their exchange highlighted the need to connect researchers, governments, businesses, communities and practitioners so promising knowledge can move responsibly from local practice into wider health systems.

Relying mainly on outside funding may direct research away from community priorities or leave valuable discoveries without the resources needed for development. Domestic support could strengthen laboratories, clinical research, practitioner training and responsible nature-based health enterprises while protecting the rights of communities that have preserved this knowledge.

Traditional Knowledge Must Be Preserved and Protected

"Knowledge that is not written down will be lost" emerged as one of the strongest warnings from the discussion. Much of Africa's traditional medical knowledge is shared orally, making it vulnerable when elders and experienced practitioners die without passing their understanding to younger generations.

Documentation is more than writing down the names of plants or remedies. Researchers must record preparation methods, cultural meanings, dosage practices, environmental conditions and the circumstances in which a treatment has traditionally been used. Communities and practitioners should remain involved throughout this process, with informed consent, fair recognition and protection against commercial exploitation.

Preserving knowledge is closely tied to protecting biodiversity. Medicinal plants and other natural resources can disappear through habitat loss, climate change, pollution or unsustainable harvesting. Conservation must therefore become part of traditional medicine policy, ensuring that valuable species remain available while communities benefit fairly from research and innovation.

Young Africans could play a major role in this work. Growing interest in natural health, entrepreneurship and scientific innovation creates opportunities to combine community knowledge with modern research tools, digital documentation and responsible product development.

A Shared Future for Traditional Medicine and Biomedicine

The goal is not to force people to choose between traditional medicine and biomedicine. Participants described a future in which both systems work alongside each other, contributing their different strengths to prevention, self-care, primary health services and community wellbeing.

The WHO Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034 supports this direction through four major priorities: research, regulation, integration and collaboration. Evidence-based policies could help countries identify safe practices, set quality standards, train practitioners and prevent harmful or misleading treatments from reaching patients.

African Traditional Medicine Day traces its origins to a resolution adopted during the fiftieth session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa in Ouagadougou in 2000. Twenty-four commemorations later, the occasion continues to recognise the importance of accessible, affordable and culturally grounded care.

Countries marked the day through activities tailored to their national settings. Cameroon instructed regional health authorities to decentralise commemorations across the country, alongside events in Yaoundé. Madagascar and Mozambique planned activities, while South Africa organised a national commemoration involving the Minister of Health, a host province and a keynote address from the WHO Representative. Zimbabwe's event was scheduled for Marondera in Mashonaland East Province, with First Lady Dr Auxilia Mnangagwa expected to participate.

The message across the continent was direct: invest in credible evidence, equip traditional practitioners to work safely, preserve Africa's health knowledge and protect the biodiversity on which it depends. These steps could turn a trusted community resource into a carefully supported partner in bringing quality health care closer to everyone.