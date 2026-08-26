Japan and IDB Group Expand Health and Infrastructure Partnership

Japan and the Inter-American Development Bank Group (IDB Group) are expanding their partnership across Latin America and the Caribbean, bringing health care, digital technology, resilient infrastructure and urban development into a wider cooperation framework backed by billions of dollars in potential financing. Two new Memorandums of Cooperation signed with the Government of Japan will connect Japanese experience and technical knowledge with some of the region's most pressing needs, from caring for aging populations and modernising health services to building transport, housing, water and urban systems that can better withstand disasters and climate-related risks.

The agreements form part of a broader cooperation package that expands resources from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to $6.5 billion. Based on recent co-financing levels, the partnership is expected to generate around $7.5 billion in additional co-financing, potentially bringing total financing for Latin America and the Caribbean to about $14 billion. The wider package also establishes a $30 million non-reimbursable Japan Resilience Initiative, introduces a new risk-transfer instrument using NEXI loan insurance for IDB loans, and renews cooperation with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).

Ageing populations bring care systems into sharper focus

The new agreement brings together the IDB Group, Japan's Ministry of Finance and JICA to deepen cooperation on long-term care, stronger health systems, universal health coverage and digital transformation. Japan's decades of experience responding to population ageing could offer useful lessons for Latin American and Caribbean countries where demographic patterns are changing, and governments increasingly need health and social care services that remain accessible and financially sustainable as demand grows.

The cooperation will support IDB Cares, the IDB Group's flagship initiative focused on expanding investment and strengthening care systems across the region. Its work covers governance, financing, quality of services and workforce development, while encouraging technologies and models that can bring care closer to people's everyday lives. Community-based and home-based care are especially important for older adults and people who need ongoing assistance but may not require institutional care, creating opportunities for systems that offer families greater flexibility while using health and social resources more effectively.

The partnership also opens space for knowledge exchange around how care workers are trained, how services are financed and coordinated, and how technology can help providers respond to growing demand without losing the human connection that remains central to effective care.

Digital tools could bring healthcare closer to patients

Digital health forms another major part of the cooperation, with the partners supporting initiatives such as the Pan-American Highway for Digital Health (PH4H). The initiative promotes interoperable digital health services so that information and systems can work together more effectively, helping patients receive more connected care rather than navigating fragmented services and records.

Areas covered by the partnership include telehealth, digital medical records, artificial intelligence applications, cybersecurity and other patient-centred technologies. These tools could be particularly valuable in communities where distance, shortages of specialists or limited health infrastructure make regular access to medical services difficult, while stronger cybersecurity and interoperability standards will be essential as more sensitive health information moves through digital networks.

IDB Lab will also contribute its experience linking innovation, technology and entrepreneurial ecosystems. Exploring connections between Japanese companies, technical expertise and emerging Latin American and Caribbean ventures could help new health and care solutions move from promising ideas into services that respond to real needs in hospitals, homes and communities.

Resilient infrastructure becomes another pillar of cooperation

A second Memorandum of Cooperation between the IDB and Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism focuses on high-quality, resilient infrastructure. The agreement creates a framework for identifying projects and areas where Japanese expertise and IDB financing and regional experience can support infrastructure with lasting development value.

Transport networks, water and sanitation systems, housing and wider urban infrastructure are among the areas covered. Japan's extensive experience with earthquakes, tsunamis, floods and other natural hazards has shaped an approach in which disaster preparedness is considered throughout infrastructure planning rather than treated only as an emergency response issue after damage occurs.

Applying those lessons in Latin America and the Caribbean could help governments build infrastructure capable of maintaining essential services during extreme events and recovering more quickly when disruption occurs. Disaster risk management, environmental considerations and technological innovation are expected to be integrated into planning and implementation, helping cities and communities prepare for risks that are becoming increasingly costly.

A wider $14 billion cooperation package

The two agreements sit within a much larger financial and development relationship between Japan and the IDB Group. Beyond health and infrastructure, renewed cooperation with JBIC is expected to identify co-financing opportunities in critical minerals, sustainable infrastructure, the energy transition, resilient supply chains, food security and green finance, connecting the partnership with economic sectors that are becoming increasingly important to regional competitiveness.

The $30 million Japan Resilience Initiative will provide non-reimbursable resources for critical minerals and other priority areas, while the NEXI-backed risk-transfer mechanism creates another way to manage financing risks associated with IDB lending. Together with expanded JICA resources and expected co-financing, these mechanisms give the partnership a broader financial base for projects across the region.

After 50 years of cooperation, Japan and the IDB Group are moving their relationship toward challenges that increasingly shape daily life across Latin America and the Caribbean. An older population needs stronger care networks, patients need health systems that can function across physical and digital settings, and rapidly growing cities need infrastructure designed for a future of greater environmental and disaster risks. The new agreements place those needs within a shared framework where financing, technology and practical experience can be brought together to support more resilient communities.