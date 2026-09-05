Bhutan Becomes First in South-East Asia to Defeat Dog-Spread Rabies

Bhutan has become the first country in the World Health Organization's South-East Asia Region to eliminate dog-transmitted rabies as a public health problem, marking a historic victory against one of the world's deadliest yet most preventable diseases. WHO granted the validation after a detailed review confirmed that Bhutan had maintained zero human deaths from dog-mediated rabies since June 2023 and had built strong systems to prevent the disease from returning.

Rabies is almost always fatal after symptoms begin, yet deaths can be stopped through dog vaccination, immediate wound washing and timely post-exposure prophylaxis, commonly known as PEP. Treatment includes a course of human rabies vaccine and, for people with severe exposure, rabies immunoglobulin injections that help stop the virus before it reaches the central nervous system.

One Health Turned a National Goal Into Reality

Bhutan's success grew from more than a decade of investment in the One Health approach, which treats human, animal and environmental health as closely connected rather than separate concerns. Health workers, veterinary teams, government agencies, local authorities and communities shared information, coordinated investigations and responded together whenever a suspected rabies case appeared.

Strong national leadership helped turn that cooperation into action across the country, with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock working alongside De-suung volunteers, known as the "Guardians of Peace." Their combined efforts brought mass dog vaccination, humane dog population management, public awareness and access to lifesaving treatment into communities across Bhutan, including remote areas where reaching people and animals can be difficult.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the achievement as an important step towards ending human deaths from dog-transmitted rabies worldwide by 2030. He said Bhutan had shown that progress comes when medical professionals, veterinarians and communities work together around the shared health of people, animals and their surroundings.

A Rigorous Review Confirmed Bhutan's Progress

WHO's validation followed a two-stage assessment carried out under established international criteria, with technical support from the World Organisation for Animal Health. A regional review group first examined Bhutan's official dossier before conducting a field mission from 17 to 22 August 2026 to verify how the country's rabies prevention and response systems operated in practice.

Reviewers visited national, regional and sub-district health facilities, inspected laboratories, examined programme records and information systems, met staff and multisectoral partners, and travelled to the Bhutan–India border area. The evidence showed that Bhutan had not only interrupted human deaths caused by dog-transmitted rabies but had also developed the surveillance, vaccination and treatment capacity needed to protect that achievement.

The milestone was supported by the Bhutan Health Trust Fund and partners including the Pandemic Fund, while WHO and WOAH provided technical assistance. National and local authorities played central roles in turning policy into services that could reach families and communities throughout the country.

Protecting the Achievement Across Every District

Bhutan will continue providing free, universal access to PEP across all 20 Dzongkhags, ensuring that anyone exposed to a potentially rabid animal can receive urgent care without cost becoming a barrier. Mass dog vaccination, population management, community education and integrated surveillance of human and animal cases will remain active under the next phase of the Nationwide Accelerated Dog Population Management and Rabies Control Programme.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee on One Health will help keep government sectors connected, while stronger coordination with neighbouring Indian states will reduce the risk of rabies crossing national borders. Bhutan's experience now offers other countries a practical example of how consistent investment, trusted community involvement and cooperation between human and animal health services can defeat a disease that still claims preventable lives.