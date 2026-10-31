Barbados Eliminates Mother-to-Child HIV Transmission; WHO Confirms Health Milestone

Barbados has eliminated mother-to-child transmission of HIV as a public health problem, earning recognition from the World Health Organization after years of work to protect babies from infection. The certification followed an independent assessment confirming that the country had met global targets for eliminating this form of transmission. No new HIV infections linked to mother-to-child transmission were reported among infants born in Barbados between 2022 and 2024.

The assessment recorded consistently high access to care, with 98 per cent of pregnant women receiving antenatal services and 98 per cent being tested for HIV during the three years. Among pregnant women living with HIV, 98 per cent received antiretroviral treatment, reflecting the reach of services that support mothers and protect their children. These results show how widely Barbados's pregnancy care, HIV testing and treatment programmes reached the people who needed them.

Barbados joins 26 countries and territories worldwide recognised by WHO for eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV, syphilis or hepatitis B, or for being on track to achieve elimination. Fifteen of those countries and territories are in the Americas, giving the region the largest share of these achievements globally. Barbados's certification specifically concerns HIV, adding to the Caribbean's contribution to the international effort to end AIDS in children.

Free pregnancy care supports access regardless of nationality

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated Barbados for protecting a generation of children from HIV and described its approach as universal health coverage in practice. He highlighted the provision of free services for every pregnant woman, regardless of nationality, alongside care that respects women's rights and privacy. His remarks linked the achievement to a health system that makes essential services available without excluding women because of where they come from.

High treatment coverage brings benefits for mothers and children

Dr Jarbas Barbosa, Director of the Pan American Health Organization and WHO Regional Director for the Americas, said Barbados demonstrated what can be achieved when women and children can access quality healthcare without barriers. He described the milestone as a proud moment for Barbados and the Caribbean, connecting children's protection from HIV with women's access to the care and treatment they need. Barbados's Minister of Health and Wellness, Lisa Cummins, welcomed the recognition as an opportunity for children to live full lives, mothers to benefit from treatment during pregnancy and the country to build a healthier population.

Years of partnership strengthen HIV services and quality of care

The achievement grew from sustained collaboration between the Government of Barbados, PAHO/WHO and other partners to improve the country's response to HIV. Their work strengthened services, surveillance and quality of care, supporting both the delivery of treatment and the monitoring needed to assess progress. WHO's certification recognises the results of those efforts, with the independent review confirming that Barbados met the global elimination targets during the assessed period.