Free on Paper, Difficult in Practice: The Hidden Costs of Accessing Preventive Healthcare

Preventive healthcare is built around a simple promise: identifying disease risks early should help people avoid serious illness later. Still, the availability of free medical assessments does not guarantee that everyone can access them, understand their purpose or receive meaningful support afterward. Cultural mistrust, language difficulties, inflexible appointments and overstretched healthcare services can create obstacles that leave preventive care unevenly distributed.

A study titled "Tackling Inequalities in Preventive Healthcare Access: NHS Health Check Provider Perspectives on Cultural Competence, Capacity and Follow-Up Pathways in a Super-Diverse City," published in the journal Healthcare by Muhammad Hossain of Birmingham City University, examines these inequalities through the experiences of frontline healthcare professionals in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The research reveals how organisational constraints interact with social and cultural barriers, challenging the assumption that expanding screening availability automatically improves equitable access.

When Free Healthcare Remains Out of Reach

England's NHS Health Check programme offers eligible adults aged 40–74 preventive assessments intended to identify risks associated with cardiovascular disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, kidney disease and dementia. Although the programme is free at the point of use, participation and engagement remain uneven, raising questions about whether conventional delivery systems adequately accommodate the circumstances of different populations.

Birmingham provides a revealing setting for examining these challenges. Ethnic minority communities accounted for 51.4% of its population in the 2021 Census, while residents represented 187 nationalities. Socioeconomic disadvantage adds another dimension, with 43% of the city's neighbourhoods classified among England's most deprived 10% in the 2025 assessment.

The research draws on two focus group discussions involving 13 NHS Health Check professionals: six general practitioners, five nurses and two practice managers. Conducted in October 2024, the discussions formed part of a broader community-based participatory project involving 193 participants across 22 focus groups. The provider accounts were examined to understand how healthcare delivery systems contribute to unequal engagement.

Seven interconnected challenges emerged, including inadequate health awareness, cultural and psychological concerns, language barriers, rigid appointment arrangements, inconsistent community engagement, workforce limitations and weak follow-up services. Rather than locating responsibility primarily with patients, the findings identify shortcomings across the organisation and delivery of preventive healthcare.

A key distinction concerns availability versus accessibility. Healthcare appointments may be officially free while still requiring patients to sacrifice working hours, arrange childcare, pay for transport or navigate unfamiliar booking procedures. Such indirect costs can make preventive services difficult to use, particularly for people experiencing financial pressures or demanding employment conditions.

The Trust and Communication Gaps Undermining Prevention

Healthcare professionals reported that some patients misunderstood preventive health checks as routine investigations or appointments relevant only when symptoms appeared. This confusion weakened the perceived value of screening, particularly when invitations relied on technical language without explaining how early risk identification could support longer-term health.

Providers argued that conventional communication frequently failed to connect preventive assessment with patients' everyday concerns. Expressions such as cardiovascular risk or lifestyle intervention could discourage engagement when their meaning was unclear. The findings suggest that invitations require understandable explanations of what assessments involve, why they are offered and what assistance patients can expect.

Psychological barriers complicated these communication problems. Participants described fear of receiving an unexpected diagnosis, concerns about stigma and uncertainty over whether healthcare professionals would respect cultural or religious practices. Such observations represent providers' interpretations of patient behaviour rather than independently established characteristics of the communities discussed.

Trust emerged as a recurring concern because patients' experiences extend beyond the clinical appointment itself. The manner of invitation, the attitude of staff, the explanation of results and the availability of subsequent assistance can all shape perceptions of healthcare services. Providers consequently viewed respectful communication and attentive listening as essential elements of culturally responsive care.

Language presented another significant obstacle. Participants reported limited interpreter availability, difficulties communicating medical risk and instances where patients depended on relatives to translate sensitive conversations. Such arrangements could compromise privacy, accuracy and patients' ability to make informed decisions about their health.

Translated documents were not considered sufficient on their own. Providers emphasised that literal translations can fail to communicate intended meanings, particularly where literacy levels, dialects and cultural understandings differ. Effective language support therefore requires more than producing information in multiple languages; it demands communication patients can understand and use.

Community partnerships offered a potential response. Participants described collaboration with mosques, churches, charities, community organisations and trusted religious representatives as ways to strengthen credibility and improve engagement. Familiar community environments were perceived as less intimidating than conventional clinical settings for some patients, although these approaches were proposed rather than tested for effectiveness.

Why Screening Alone Cannot Deliver Better Health

The research identifies a fundamental weakness in preventive healthcare delivery: the uncertain transition from identifying health risks to helping patients address them. Healthcare professionals questioned whether screening programmes consistently provide adequate follow-up, particularly for individuals whose circumstances make lifestyle changes difficult.

An assessment may reveal elevated cardiovascular or metabolic risk, but awareness alone does not establish a practical route toward better health. Providers highlighted the importance of access to dietitians, physical activity programmes, smoking cessation services, personalised advice and community support. Without these connections, screening risks becoming an isolated clinical transaction.

The study positions follow-up as both a clinical requirement and a potential influence on institutional trust. Patients who receive clear explanations and practical assistance may perceive preventive services as responsive to their needs. Conversely, identifying risk without providing accessible support may weaken confidence in the usefulness of future assessments.

Workforce constraints create additional difficulties. Participants reported limited consultation time, staffing pressures and competing clinical responsibilities that restricted opportunities for meaningful risk communication. Delivering personalised advice, arranging interpretation and discussing follow-up options requires organisational capacity that standard appointment arrangements may not adequately provide.

The findings also expose a tension between expanding screening coverage and maintaining consultation quality. Increasing appointment numbers without sufficient staffing could intensify pressure on healthcare professionals, while extending consultations without adjusting resources could restrict service capacity. Effective reform therefore depends on coordinating delivery targets with workforce planning.

Cultural competence presents a related challenge. Providers argued that respectful care requires listening, recognising unintended bias and adapting advice to patients' circumstances. However, training alone cannot overcome shortages of interpreters, insufficient consultation time or limited referral services.

These observations shift attention toward institutional responsibility. Healthcare organisations must create conditions enabling professionals to deliver culturally responsive care rather than relying exclusively on individual awareness or goodwill. Flexible appointments, appropriate interpretation, community engagement and reliable follow-up need to function as connected elements of service delivery.

A Healthcare Equity Agenda Beyond Attendance Targets

The research offers a different perspective on how preventive healthcare programmes should be evaluated. Participation figures indicate whether people attend assessments, but they cannot independently establish whether patients understand medical advice, receive appropriate referrals or obtain continuing assistance.

For healthcare commissioners, the findings support examining the entire pathway from invitation to follow-up. Providers proposed evening and weekend appointments, community-based delivery, stronger interpreter services and closer collaboration with trusted local organisations. Their recommendations also included culturally relevant advice and improved staff support.

Such changes involve practical trade-offs. Community delivery requires attention to confidentiality and clinical quality, while additional appointment flexibility depends on sufficient staffing and funding. Expanding language services and follow-up pathways similarly requires organisational planning rather than isolated adjustments to individual consultations.

The study's relevance extends beyond Birmingham, although its evidence remains geographically specific. Publicly funded healthcare systems elsewhere may confront comparable questions about communication, indirect costs and continuity of care. For developing countries, these findings offer issues worth investigating locally rather than a ready-made model whose effectiveness has already been demonstrated.

Important limitations qualify the conclusions. The provider sample comprised only 13 professionals recruited through one community engagement team, creating possible selection bias. Professional hierarchies within group discussions may also have influenced responses, while patients' own experiences were not directly compared with provider accounts in this analysis.

Crucially, the research did not measure whether its proposed interventions improve screening uptake, subsequent health outcomes or cost-effectiveness. Future evaluations must establish which combinations of community partnerships, flexible delivery, language assistance and structured follow-up produce sustained improvements across different populations.

The wider policy question concerns what constitutes successful prevention. A programme may identify substantial numbers of people at risk while providing unequal opportunities to act on the results. The research demonstrates how frontline professionals perceive these gaps and identifies the organisational changes they consider necessary to address them.

Preventive healthcare cannot fulfil its equity ambitions through screening availability alone. Its effectiveness depends on whether people can realistically attend, understand their results, trust the service and access meaningful assistance afterward. The challenge for healthcare systems is to ensure that early risk detection becomes a sustained opportunity for prevention rather than another point at which existing inequalities are reproduced.