Russia's negotiator on Ukraine says peace deal is closer after latest talks

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 19:40 IST
Russia's negotiator on Ukraine says peace deal is closer after latest talks

Vladimir ​Medinsky, Russia's chief ​negotiator on Ukraine, ‌said on ​Wednesday that a peace settlement seemed to be ‌closer after two days of talks in Abu Dhabi. "I think so yes," he said ‌when asked by a Russian state ‌TV reporter if a peace deal was now closer. "But at the moment, a great deal depends ⁠on ​all ⁠those involved in the process. A great deal depends ⁠on Ukraine, on the US stance, and ​on whether Europe comes to its senses," ⁠he added.

Medinsky and Ukrainian negotiators had earlier ⁠reported ​some progress in the talks that ended on Wednesday, but US mediators said ⁠there was a lack of trust between ⁠the ⁠warring sides and differences remained on issues including territory.

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