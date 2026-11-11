Russia's negotiator on Ukraine says peace deal is closer after latest talks
Vladimir Medinsky, Russia's chief negotiator on Ukraine, said on Wednesday that a peace settlement seemed to be closer after two days of talks in Abu Dhabi. "I think so yes," he said when asked by a Russian state TV reporter if a peace deal was now closer. "But at the moment, a great deal depends on all those involved in the process. A great deal depends on Ukraine, on the US stance, and on whether Europe comes to its senses," he added.
Medinsky and Ukrainian negotiators had earlier reported some progress in the talks that ended on Wednesday, but US mediators said there was a lack of trust between the warring sides and differences remained on issues including territory.